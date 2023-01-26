Ex-crew members have revealed an accessory that has a secret feature. Photo / 123rf

Ex-crew members have revealed an accessory that has a secret feature. Photo / 123rf

A pair of ex-flight attendants have opened up about a little-known feature of their uniforms that can help if an emergency occurs.

The former Emirates employees shared the insider knowledge on their YouTube channel, Sense The Lense, in a video titled “Inside an Emirates Flight as Cabin Crew”.

During the video, the couple, Nathalie and Stefano, film ‘behind the scenes’ things passengers would not see during a flight from Dubai to Copenhagen.

At one point, Stefano reveals a uniform feature few passengers would be aware of.

The couple are seen packing their bags and eating breakfast before heading to the airport, like any regular traveller. However, Stefano grabs his unifrm tie and reveals it isn’t like most ties.

Instead, it is a fake clip-on tie.

“Did you think this was real?” Stefano said to the camera as he shows the clip on the back of the tie.

“It’s in case some crazy people pull us from the tie or that we will get stuck somewhere,” he explains.

Stefano then turns toward a mirror and fastens the clip tie onto his white shirt, adjusting the collar to hide the trick from unsuspecting passengers.

The video has been viewed more than 10.2 million times and received more than 3,000 comments from viewers who were intrigued by what life was like for a crew member on a flight.

“I absolutely love the Emirates brand’s aesthetic. It’s very regal, clean-cut, and prestigious,” wrote one viewer.

“What classy uniforms! You both look like supermodels,” another added.

The couple have since resigned from Emirates. In a video explaining their decision, posted in May 2022, the couple said a lack of sleep and the toll it took on their health were the most important reasons, followed by a desire to explore new projects.