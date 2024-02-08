Qantas has apologised after a passenger discovered a crude note left on his bag after a domestic flight in Western Australia.

Australian man Sonny Tilbury was travelling from Perth Airport to Karratha Airport located on the northern coast of Western Australia.

When he came to pick up his bag he noticed a tag had been placed on it to indicate he had a heavy item.

But when he looked closer he noticed an offensive note had been scribbled on the tag in a green marker.

“Clearly the Qantas baggage handler at Perth Airport wasn’t happy lifting my bag,” he wrote, alongside an image of his bag. “He left me a nice note to read on arrival.”

On the tag, the baggage handler had written the word “c***”.

The offending note left on the passenger's baggage tag.

Qantas has since apologised and offered Tilbury a travel voucher.

“This is clearly unacceptable behaviour,” Qantas said in a statement.

“Menzies, our ground handling provider at Perth Airport, has assured us that the baggage handler involved will never work on Qantas Group aircraft again. We have sincerely apologised to Mr Tilbury.”

Viewers were quick to respond to the baggage handler’s offensive action, with many highlighting the issues they experienced.

“Probably pissed cause he couldn’t hurl it halfway across the tarmac,” one wrote.

Another said: “At least you got your bag … Just flew Perth to Broome and they left everyone’s bags in Perth.”

A third added: “With that kind of attitude, I can see them stuck there shuffling luggage for a lifetime.”

It is understood Tilbury has been offered a travel voucher following the incident.



