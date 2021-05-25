New Zealand's best outdoor baths and most beautiful tubs

The outdoor bath at Wild Forest Estate in Donnellys Crossing, Northland. Photo: Supplied

In recent years the term "forest bathing" has come to mean something that, confusingly at first, involves no tub, soap or water. However, we're taking the trendy term literally to bring you some of Aotearoa's top spots to soak with a view.

Northland

Set in a dense native glade, Highfield Forest Estate is one accommodation designed to relax your muscles and your mind. Set up with a charming kauri hut, fancy glamping tents and, of course, a private outdoor bath nestled in the ferns, it's all too easy to switch off and tune in to the soundtrack of native birds and lush wildlife.

It seems cruel such Instagrammable accommodation is off-grid but you'll likely be relieved at the chance to power down and re-centre at Wild Forest Estate in Donnellys Crossing. So, book into one of their eco-lodges, grab a good novel, some bath salts and enjoy some digital-free R 'n' R as you bathe al fresco.

One of the outdoor baths at Wild Forest Retreat. Photo: @alysthewildlife

Auckland

Aucklanders' searching for that quintessential "bath" shot, look no further than Castaways Resort's Bersantai Day Spa, just an hour from the city. In true Auckland style, the Balinese-inspired stone baths are filled with a bougie blend of coconut milk that'll soothe your troubles away as you gaze out at the clifftop views of Karioitahi Beach.

Enjoying the outdoor bath at Castaways Glam Camping . Photo / Supplied

Waikato

The only thing better than an outdoor bath is one followed by a night spent in a rustic glamping tent surrounded by lush native forest. Far from the day-to-day distractions, Waitomo Hilltop's heated claw-foot tubs and plush glamping accommodation make it all too easy to soak into a state of bliss.

Tucked within Coromandel's Tokatea mountain range, Atea Lodge has your desire for tranquillity, relaxation, and of course, outdoor baths, covered. Surrounded by remote forest and set 120m above sea level, the boutique B&B is the perfect spot to enjoy a soak while gazing out across Te Kouma harbour or up at Coromandel's glittering Milky Way.

Bay of Plenty

If a majestic lakeside mansion sounds like a good place to take a dip, then pack a bag and head to Peppers on the Point in Rotorua. Although all visitors are treated to elegant suites, fine dining and an open fire pit, if your heart is set on an open-air hot tub with lakeside views, be sure to reserve the Lake Cottage Suite.

Gisborne

Relive those lakeside holidays of your youth (with a little more style) when you stay at Gisborne's Manutuke Eco Retreat. Just 15 minutes out of the city and available to one group at a time, this exclusive lakeside campsite is decked out with plush safari-style tents, paddleboards and a long wooden jetty where you'll find a glorious retro clawfoot bath just begging to feature on Instagram.

Hawke's Bay

Love your bath paired with a glass of world-class vino? Then Hawke's Bay's Clifton Glamping is a must-visit. Part of the historic Clifton Station, the deluxe glamping site is Pinterest-level pretty, with locally sourced delicacies, premium linen, eco decor and a steaming outdoor bath. Simply add a bottle of merlot and you're set for a weekend of utter bliss.

Taranaki

Been hiking around Egmont National Park? Then book yourself in for a much-deserved night at the enchanting Pouākai Cabins. Snuggled into the base of the park, choose from just three exclusive cabins each with a cosy open-air bath set among the subalpine Kamahi Forest.

Wellington

It may be just 20 minutes from the Windy City, but Karaka Bay's Boho Bach feels like hours away from the real world. Decorated with vibrant mint walls, velvet couches and eclectic decor, you wouldn't expect anything less in Aotearoa's quirky capital. However, the highlight is undoubtedly the large outdoor bath, with room for two and a boundless view of the Wellington harbour.

Outdoor bath at Boho Bach in Wellington. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury

For the height of exclusivity, book in a night at the Kaikōura Lookout. Free from phone service and technology, this one-bedroom retreat offers the definition of serenity, where you can unwind and enjoy the surrounding hillside bush and gas-heated outdoor hot tub.

Nelson-Tasman

For the bath-loving eco-warriors, few spots are better for an outdoor soak than Golden Bay Hideaway. Perched high above Wainui Bay, the five sustainable eco-homes (with names like Tiny Greenie and Hippie House) each have their own private open-air bath; an idyllic place to take in the bay views, or listen to the moreporks at night.

Outdoor bath at Golden Bay Hideaway. Photo: Supplied

West Coast

Nothing is worse than a bath cut short by interruptions, but with 6ha of National Park surrounding Hurunui Jacks, silence and solitude are guaranteed. Just 12km from Hokitika, the luxury glamping campsite has everything you need for a deeply restful weekend, from lush native forest to an al fresco bathtub.

Otago

Lodged between Invercargill and Dunedin, off the grid and atop a hill is where you'll find Beresford Heights; a single boutique hideaway hidden among the rugged Catlins Forest Park. A modern mix of smooth wood and glass, there are countless places to drink in the sweeping panoramic views (but the outdoor hot tub is by far the best).

Southland

Deep in the native bush of Invercargill's Ōtatara is where you'll find Fern and Feather Retreat; a sanctuary dedicated to the art of relaxation. Complete with candle-lit forest baths and hot stone massage treatments, this tranquil retreat is well worth the detour from the beaten tourist track.

