New Zealand's best natural hot springs, free spas and luxury soaks

Maruia Hot Springs in the Southern Alps. Photo / Supplied

Plunge into soothing and healing natural hot pools and springs, writes Ewan McDonald

New Zealand's blown hot and cold over the millennia, so we have more than 100 thermal hot pools and springs – from the free to the luxurious. They'll help soothe your skin and muscles and maybe add years to your life.

Thorpe Talbot is not a name that resounds in Aotearoa's literary history, so full credit: in 1882 she published our first tourist guidebook, The new guide to the lakes and hot springs, and A month in hot water. Unfortunately, many of her not-to-be-missed attractions were blown up four years later in the Tarawera eruption. Not to worry, there are still plenty to soak in today.

Northland

A taonga of the north, Ngawha Springs has numerous mineral baths "used for centuries for relaxation as well as their therapeutic qualities and healing properties". Sounds like bliss, right? Well, after a year's makeover the spa is due to reopen at the end of April – perfect for the chilly season.

Kaitoke Hot Springs, Great Barrier Island. Photo / Todd Eyre, ATEED

Great Barrier Island

With a four-and-a-half-hour ferry trip from Auckland, Kaitoke Hot Springs is a genuine travel bubble-buster. The all-natural hot pools are in a stream, reached by an easy walk from Kaitoke Hot Springs Track, following the Kaitoke Swamp, or a path along an ancient shoreline from Whangaparapara Rd. The pools are fringed by delicate umbrella ferns, with the main pool warm to tepid year-round, and hotter rock pools upstream.

The Te Aroha Domain is the most intact Edwardian spa in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Waikato

Wind down from cycling the Hauraki Rail Trail in one of several traditional wooden tubs at Te Aroha Mineral Spas. A bore sunk in the 1930s resulted in the world's only hot soda water geyser – Mōkena, named after the chief who gifted the land - which puts on a free show, erupting every 40 minutes.

For a free soak in one of Aotearoa's best-kept secrets, head to Kawhia Hot Water Beach on the west coast, to dig your own spa with stunning views. Not to be confused with…

Hot springs at Kawhia. Photo / Sally Jackson, Supplied

Coromandel

… The better-known (and crowded) Hot Water Beach on the other side of the island. Time your visit around low tide and dig an oceanside spot that quickly fills with natural hot water. Our tip: go in the evening to get the beach, and stars, to yourself. For mineral-rich, geothermal waters without the sand, The Lost Spring (rediscovered in 1989) offers sophistication with a day spa, restaurant and cafe in the heart of Whitianga.

The Mount Hot Pools, Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied, Romani Wilburn

Bay of Plenty

You'll find hot salty ocean water in the iconic and recently refurbished Mount Hot Pools at the base of Mauao (Mt Maunganui). For a tranquil rural setting, try the Ōropi Hot Pools tucked away in the hills behind Tauranga. Fernland Spa is surrounded by native bush including beautiful punga trees, a peaceful retreat in the city's suburbs. Along the coast, Athenree Hot Springs and Sapphire Springs holiday parks are family-friendly options.

The Polynesian Spa, Rotorua. Photo / Supplied, Rotorua Tourism

Rotorua

Thermal springs, boiling mud pools, erupting geysers, crater lakes… we could have filled the page with a small-print list of the hot stuff around Rotorua alone. In the middle of town, the famous Polynesian Spa offers acidic and alkaline natural mineral springs and luxurious spa therapies; take yourself away from it all, literally and figuratively, in rural Waikite Valley Thermal Pools, where the kids can enjoy the splash pool. Cruise or fly to more remote Lake Rotoiti Hot Pools. Get a whiff of Rotorua's trademark aroma at the fiercest attraction, the bubbling, aptly named and, er, fragrant Hell's Gate Geothermal Park and Mud Spa.

Otumuheke Spa Park, Taupo. Photo / Supplied, Miles Holden

Taupō

Head to Otumuheke Stream at Taupō's Spa Thermal Park to soak under a waterfall or in the natural rock pools. It's free to enjoy, with recently upgraded facilities. Tokaanu Thermal Pools are situated on the lake's southern shores, worth a visit after hiking the Tongariro Crossing or skiing Ruapehu. Or "take the waters" like the global travellers of yore at Wairakei Terraces – the mineral enriched thermal pools are located below silica terraces and a waterfall.

Taranaki

Taranaki Thermal Spa has been recast from the bones of a historic bathhouse, Tarawhata Mineral Baths, built in 1914. It offers hot pools and treatments, water full of antioxidants and 40 different minerals. Choose from a public spa pool or five private pools, filled to the temperature of your choice upon your arrival.

Hawke's Bay

Morere Hot Springs features some cold springs as well, and set amid 364ha of rainforest is a stunning treat for the senses. Remember to take the 10-minute walk up to the smaller plunge pools. Mangatutu Hot Springs is a stunning DoC camping, picnic and fishing spot, starting point for excursions up the Mohaka River and into Kaweka Forest Park. Outstanding views over the river from the pools.

Hurunui

Less than two hours drive from Christchurch, Hanmer Springs has been famous for its natural thermal waters for centuries – Māori used to bathe in them as they crossed Te Waipounamu. The complex features 15 outdoor pools, waterslides and a spa surrounded by stunning mountains and forests.

Southern Alps

Beautifully redeveloped from its rustic past in recent years, award-winning Maruia Hot Springs day spa and wellness retreat is hidden in the Lewis Pass National Park, between Canterbury and the West Coast. Think snow-capped Southern Alps and lush native bush where indoor or outdoor bathing is close to a magical experience. Glacier Hot Pools in the heart of Franz Josef township offers three main pools in the heart of the rainforest and three private pools for some alone time.



