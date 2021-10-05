New Zealand voted 2nd best country in the world by Conde Nast

The results are in. Photo / Nick Seagraves, Unsplash

'Best country in the world' may be a massive judgement to make, but if fans of Conde Nast Traveler are anything to go by, New Zealand wins silver.

As part of their annual Readers' Choice awards, the popular media company asked the public what countries they considered to be the 'best'.

Earning 94.1 out of 100, Portugal came out on top. It's a country that "keeps getting better" according to Conde Nast, who described seeing a growing appreciation among readers for its beaches, food and wine.

In second place by 0.06 points was Aotearoa. The country's "wild empty places" and fame as the location for the upcoming Lord of the Rings series made it a favourite among travellers around the world.

Conde Nast said there were no 'big surprises' in the rankings. However Spain and France were notably absent from the list while Australia came in at 16th with a score of 91.97.

Top 20 Countries in the World: Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2021

Portugal. Photo / Alex Vasey, Unsplash

1. Portugal 94.1

Check out the five best towns to visit in this charming country.

2. New Zealand 94.04

Summer is coming, so find out where the best beach in Aotearoa is found.

A view of Mt Fuji. Photo / Manuel Cosentino, Unsplash

3. Japan 93.82

Dan Carter shares the hidden gems every traveller has to see.

4. Morocco 93.41

Marrakesh may be the most famous city here, but we've got a nearby town that is a stunning escape from the crowds.

Sri Lanka. Photo / Anton Lecock, Unsplash

5. Sri Lanka 93.07

Named a 'top country' to visit in 2019, we've got the top 10 things you should do in this gorgeous historic location.

6. Italy 92.9875

If you pay a visit to Rome, here's why a guided tour can transform your stay.

Sri Lanka. Photo / Anton Lecock, Unsplash

7. Iceland 92.96

We can't travel there (yet) but we can reflect on epic past journeys in the land of fire and ice.

8. Greece 92.71

Ever travelled around Greece in an orange Volkswagen Kombi Camper? We have.

Dubrovnik, Croatia. Photo / Spencer Davis, Unsplash

9. Croatia 92.51

There's only one way to properly explore the delights of the Dalmation coast.

10. Turkey 92.415

For the ultimate daydreaming, read out our love letter to Istanbul.

11. Norway 92.3

12. the Maldives 92.285

13. Kenya 92.14

14. Ireland 92.13

15. Israel 92.05

16. Australia 91.97

17. Switzerland 91.84

18. Indonesia 91.75

19. Botswana 91.645

20. Philippines 91.63