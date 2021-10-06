Luxury Cook Island resorts and girls-only retreats in New Zealand's best travel deals

The four-star Crowne Beach Resort & Spa in Arorangi, Rarotonga. Photo / Supplied

ISLAND TIME

Stay five nights at Rarotonga's four-star Crown Beach Resort and Spa in a one-bedroom Garden Villa. Priced from $1195pp, double share, daily breakfasts are included, as is a NZ$150 Resort Credit with each room. Pay an extra $640pp and upgrade to a Beachfront Villa. Book by 10 October. Travel between 8 April to 31 August, including Easterlong weekend. Airfares additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/rarotonga/crown-beach-resort-spa-14969655

TAKE A HIKE

Hike through the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Milford, Routeburn and Kepler Tracks on a guided three-day walk, returning each night to the luxury of Fiordland Lodge, with outdoor hot tubs and views over Lake Te Anau. These walks pass through native forests with views of lakes, rivers, mountains and vast fiords. Priced from $2499pp, twin-share, this four-night package includes daily breakfasts, picnic lunches and transfers, plus your accommodation. Book for travel between 22 October and 23 April.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/fiordlandwalks

WINE COUNTRY

Several Marlborough vineyards open their properties toahalf-day guided biking wine tour in the New Year. Priced from $555pp, double share, this package includes three nights at the four-star Quality Hotel Marlborough. Book by October 24 and travel between 3 January and 13 February. Airfares to Blenheim and hotel transfers can be arranged.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/14965884

GIRLS ALLOWED

Join actress Louise Wallace and adventurer and photographer Lesley Whyte on a "Girls on the Road Again" Christmas shopping trip. On November 30 they head to Greytown, Martinborough and Wellington to visit kitchen, homeware, gift, and pantry stockists, "with the odd winery thrown in". This trip, designed for women, costs $2500pp and is on from 30 November to 2 December.

Contact: 027 474 7347, lesley@girlsontheroadagain.com or girlsontheroadagain.com

CHOP, CHOP

Alight from a helicopter on to the snow in the magnificent Aoraki Mt Cook region, during a Tasman Valley scenic helicopter flight. You'll get unimpeded alpine views, including the Hochstetter Icefall as you fly up the Tasman Valley to land in the snow. This 35-minute experience is discounted by $299 to $499 for two passengers.

Contact: Mt Cook Ski Planes, (03) 430 8026, fly@mtcookskiplanes.com or mtcookskiplanes.com