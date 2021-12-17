New things to do in NZ this summer: Mackenzie Region

Take in quintessential South Island views such as snow-capped mountains, glaciers, lakes and Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park. Photo / Hollie Woodhouse

1. Cass Valley Tour, Tekapo

A helicopter flight, a 4WD adventure, and a visit to New Zealand's highest whiskey hut? In just one afternoon you can try it all by joining Air Safaris and Tekapo Adventures for an authentic, exclusive high-country experience on their new Cass Valley tour that explores the region by helicopter and 4WD. The adventure offers up breathtaking landscapes and scenery, taking you through Glenmore Station – one of our finest merino wool providers – marvelling at towering mountains, glaciers and river crossings along the way. Then, sit back and enjoy a dram at NZ's most exclusive whiskey venue with an unforgettable view. airsafaris.co.nz/heli-4wd

Adventure through Glenmore Station, passing breathtaking landscapes and scenery by 4WD. Photo / Hollie Woodhouse

2. Glentanner High Country Heli Hike, Aoraki / Mt Cook

Discover somewhere entirely new on the new Glentanner High Country Heli Hike tour, which takes in some of the most exhilarating views of the Aoraki/Mount Cook region. Away from the familiar tourist route, this guided tour has been granted exclusive access to private land on family-owned Glentanner Station, one of our most historic, iconic stations. You'll take a helicopter flight up to the station then continue the tour on foot, with an easy – but stunningly beautiful – 7km walk down through a picturesque farm track, nestled between towering peaks.

glentanner.co.nz





3. Skydive Mt Cook, Pukaki

Looking for a serious adrenaline rush? If you've ever considered skydiving, it's hard to beat a leap with Skydive Mt Cook. You'll take in quintessential South Island views, with snow-capped mountains, glaciers, lakes and Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park on offer. Located at Pukaki Airport, you're in safe hands with Skydive Mt Cook – an award-winning, Qualmark Gold and Carbonzero certified aviation operator. Take advantage of one of their exclusive packages and enjoy a 9000ft skydive experience, two nights at the Pukaki Luxury Suites plus a visit to Tekapo Springs, all for a reasonable price.

Visit: skydivemtcook.com

4. Mint Folk & Co, Twizel

With so much on offer in the Mackenzie region, you need some good spots to refuel and recharge before heading on your next adventure. Twizel's newest eatery, Mint Folk & Co, really does cater for everyone and is the stylish brainchild of the same team behind the deliciously famous Buster Greens cafe in Dunedin. With a focus on fresh, on-trend food, superb coffee and cold press juice, there's something delectable on the menu no matter whether you're stopping by for brunch, a shared-style dining experience or to take in some live music alongside a cold glass of craft beer.

Take a chopper ride through rugged and breathtaking scenery in the Mackenzie District. Photo / Rachel Gillespie

5. Mackenzie Helicopters

Take a chopper ride through rugged West Coast scenery, before landing on a secluded beach where you can sip drinks while your pilot prepares a meal of freshly caught crayfish. Or, perhaps you'd rather take a private sunrise or sunset flight and watch in awe as long golden rays and pink hues of light paint the top of Aoraki Mount Cook? Whatever your heart desires, you'll be spoilt for choice with Mackenzie Helicopters who tailor their flight itineraries for each individual guest.

Mackenziehelicopters.com

Alice Frances

Check alert level restrictions, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz