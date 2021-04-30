NSW's 10 best beach houses for a bubble getaway

As Kiwis begin planning their first bubble holidays and reunions with family across the ditch, many of us are looking for somewhere with some extra space.

A beach house might be just the place. The New South Wales coast is full of oceanfront properties, ranging from deluxe designer piles to something best described as an Australian version of a 'beach bach'.

In all shapes, sizes and scenic locations - they have one thing in common: plenty of room for a bubble reunion.

Ranging from $300 to $3000 a night you'll get great value out of these beachy getaways, if you fill them with family and friends. Of course, they all have barbecues!

Here's a pick of 10 top beach houses with availability:

New South Wales most scenic beach houses

Water Edge at Forresters. Photo / Supplied

Waters Edge - Forresters Beach

A four bedroom beach house has designer appeal . Darren Tye's newbuild home provides floor-to-ceiling views of the NSW coast. The architecture recently featured on the Aussie TV show The Block.

'Forries' - as the area is known - has a lot of the relaxed feel of neighbouring Byron, without the crowds.

$2250pn

Ku De Ta. Photo / Supplied

Ku De Ta – Terrigal

Light-filled Ku De Ta is within walking distance of both the North Avoca beaches and the downtown bars and cafes of Terrigal.

$820pn

Avoca Beach. Photo / Supplied

Avoca Beach penthouse – Avoca Beach

With an impressive entrance and open Caesarstone kitchen, the penthouse is perfect for entertaining. The decking and bedroom balconies spill out onto the beach, which is a less than 100 metres away.

$960pn

Blue Water Living. Photo / Supplied

Blue Water - Forresters Beach

Forries' ultra-modern beach house spreads onto three glass-walled storeys. With the future facing house has plenty of high-tech touches such as a central sound system and underfloor heating for a winter getaway.

$2400pn

Waves at Wamberal. Photo / Supplied

Waves at Wamberal – Wamberal Beach

Catch a break at Waves. With private beach access and uninterrupted waterfront views, Waves is a surfer's paradise. There are six bedrooms to fill with mates and family – but you'll be spending most of your time on Wamberal beach.

$2090pn

Waves at Wamberal. Photo / Supplied

Butlers Beach Escape – Killcare Heights

With a commanding perch over Palm Beach, the top of Killcare Heights is the perfect place for living it up. Arranged around a resort-style pool, with two living areas, it's a place for large groups to meet up.

$480pn

Killcare Beach House. Photo / Supplied

Killcare Beach House – Killcare

Built around a central pool overlooking the sea, you and up to eight guests will find it hard to leave this perfect beach pad. It somehow manages to provide beach views from every bedroom. There's even a bath tub with a perfect ocean view.

$1700pn

Paradise on Painters. Photo / Supplied

Paradise on Painters - Terrigal

So it's not exactly a beach house, but the town house in the heart of Terrigal offers privacy and a short walk to the surf. Of note is the master suite with a two-way fireplace and soaking tub.

$540pn

Driftwood. Photo / Supplied

Driftwood – Killcare

Driftwood's outdoor entertaining deck is the perfect place for catching up over a coastal view

$590pn

Salhia Beach House. Photo / Supplied

Salhia Beach House – Macmasters Beach

Wraparound decks and an al fresco bar, the Salhia is the place for a get-together over the Byron Bay surf. The outdoor showers and a cabana sun-shelter allow you to move between the house and the beach with ease.

There's ample room for eight and bedrooms on two levels.

$340pn

