Mum’s airport shock as daughter’s bag tests positive for explosives

The daughter's luggage tested positive for explosives at Manchester airport security, adding lengthy delay. Photo / TikTok; AP file

A woman travelling to Istanbul was shocked to have her daughter’s bag pulled up for explosives at airport security.

Zoe Hoyle took to the internet to warn people about buying luggage second hand, after the unsettling experience.

Manchester Airport screening stopped the mum and daughter after detecting traces of a bomb. The item of suspicion was their recently bought op shop case.

Hoyle shared her experience to TikTok with a cautionary about cheap cases.

She said the surprise find led to a “a 30 minute search” and extra investigations after the screening officers found “evidence of explosive products used for making bomb”.

Fortunately they were able to continue their journey and catch their intended flight.

Hoyle said that the suspicious substance was on the outside of the case and the inside was fine.

“Thankfully made it to Istanbul,” she said.

Gaining 350,000 views, travellers applauded her two important lessons: beware of buying bargain luggage, and turn up early!

Surprisingly many comments reported similar stories.

A positive test doesn’t mean your suspect second-hand luggage came from a bomb lab, they said.

“I had the same when I used my lad’s old rucksack which he had used to carry fireworks,” wrote one.

“A lot of moisturisers and sunscreen test positive as explosives,” wrote another, who said their sunblock had stopped them going through the screening.

Others said they had problems with nail polish or even having traces of farming fertiliser on their clothes.



