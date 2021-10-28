Missing hiker ignored calls from rescuers' unknown number

Who dis? The hiker ignored calls from the unknown number of the Search and Rescue team. Photo / Getty Images

A scorned Search and Rescue team has a simple piece of survival advice for those heading into the hills - "please answer the phone".

On 18 October the Lake County Search and Rescue responded to reports of a man missing on Colorado's highest mountain.

Having dispatched two search and rescue teams overnight, they assumed the worst when their calls to his cellphone weren't answered.

At 4401 metres Mount Elbert is a challenging climb and regularly the site of rescues.

However, the hiker was later reported safe and at home, with a LOT of missed calls from an unknown number.

He had no idea people were looking for him.

A statement from Lake County SAR said "the subject ignored repeated phone calls from us because they didn't recognise the number."

After repeatedly having their calls ignored by the hiker they were supposed to be locating, the ordeal turned into a 32 hour operation. One that could have been called off by a simple 5 minute phone call.

The search was paused 3am, with a second team dispatched at 7am.

The hiker who had lost his way over nightfall, eventually found his way back to his car while rescue teams were still on the mountain.

"If you're overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a search and rescue team trying to confirm you're safe," said the Lake County SAR.

If you're alone and lost in the wopwops, you might be willing to talk to anyone.

The effect of Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions have seen the demand for time outdoors peak worldwide. More people are taking up hiking as a way to keep fit and explore their backyard.

Hikers are urged to talk to someone about their plans, not their answerphone. Photo / Luke Porter, Unsplash

Last week a viral Facebook post was telling hikers to update their voicemail if they get lost. Something that for obvious reasons, will not work if you are already on a trail and out of mobile phone coverage.

The post has since been deleted but not before being seen by thousands of hikers.

Search and Rescue teams from Canada to New Zealand decided to address the social media trend, which they saw as dangerous.

New Zealand Mountain Safety Council said the myth that an answer phone message can save your life is not a new one.

"Trampers should not rely on their answer phone as a way to tell people their plans," said MSC operations manager Nathan Watson, "especially when they are already in the outdoors.

"Rather they should prepare for these situations by making a solid plan by using the likes of the Plan My Walk app and then share their plan with a trusted contact, while also taking an emergency communications device."

Canadian LandSAR were a lot more direct with their messaging.

"If you don't call for help, and you didn't leave a trip plan, NOBODY IS COMING TO GET YOU," Halifax search and rescue responded to the post.