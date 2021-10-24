Tramping season: Five steps to planning the perfect hike

Labour Weekend is the unofficial start of the tramping season: Southland's Tuatapere Hump Ridge. Photo / Pink Penguin Studios For Tr

Labour Weekend is the unofficial start of the tramping season: Southland's Tuatapere Hump Ridge. Photo / Pink Penguin Studios For Tr

Labour Weekend is the unofficial start of the tramping season.

Many of us will be planning on dusting off the topo maps and walking poles, and divining the swirling patterns on long-range MetService forecasts like a crystal ball. There's a lot to factor in.

On a sunny, spring day the temptation of packing a day sack and blagging it is high.

Fortunately, the Mountain Safety Council have launched a new app they are hoping will be the first step in planning a hike.

DoC track information, weather, trail recommendations and even gear suggestions.

"This is built for the general public who might not be going out as frequently into the outdoors, but it's been keen early adopters that have helped shape it," says Mike Daisley, chief executive of the NZ MSC.

Of the 50,000 early users, most have been hunters and even mountaineers who want a quick indicator of trail conditions.

As well as simple track recommendations, the app brings other MSC services such as snow and avalanche forecasts into one place.

Perhaps the most useful feature is the ability to find nearby tracks. An alternative should your plan A be unavailable, with up-to-date track information.

"The volume of international tourists may be down, but callouts have stayed the same," says Daisley.

"It's great to see participation is up and more Kiwis are going. But the number of search and rescue incidents haven't fallen away."

5 steps to planning the perfect hike

• Find the right trip. Learning a bit about the track and asking people who have done it before can help you navigate the huge range of public trails available. Know that this can change depending on season, weather or time of day.

• Understand the weather. Not just "check" the weather. Most forecasts you get straight to your phone are fine for working out if you need to take a brolly to the shops. "Understand what is over the horizon and how things could change, and let that influence your choice of walk."

• Pack some warm clothes and extra food. The absolute minimum is a rainproof layer and a snack. "If things go awry you have the absolute minimum needed for an unexpected night out on the mountain."

• Share your plans. "Not just a text to say, 'I'm going tramping, Mum.'" Specific routes and planned return time are vital - not just for Mum's peace of mind but for giving LandSAR a starting point.

• Stick together. If you're a group of mixed hiking abilities, there can be a temptation to forge ahead. Likewise resist the temptation to "take a rest" and catch up later. If you can't see each other, you can't help one another. The new Plan My Walk app can help you plan a lot of factors, but picking your walking buddies is up to you. Look after each other.