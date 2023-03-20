Monte Carlo in Monaco was ranked the most expensive city to visit in the Mediterranean. Photo / Unsplash

If you’re thinking of planning a Mediterranean holiday, you might want to check out a recent study on the most expensive cities in the region.

Most cities in the Mediterranean are gorgeous but some come with far bigger price tags according to a study from the financial experts at Gambling ‘N Go.

The company researched the average cost of several factors, including flights from any London airport, hotels for a seven-week stay, and a mid-range restaurant for two people, to see what cities were the most expensive.

Each city was then given a score out of 100, with 100 being the least expensive and 1 being the most expensive.

Monte Carlo, Monaco ranked the most expensive city in the Mediterranean

Taking the top spot on the list is Monte Carlo in Monaco, with a score of 26.4. Known for its glamour and luxurious attractions such as Place du Casino, Monte Carlo is the most expensive city for hotels, costing an average of £2283.50 (NZ$4440) for a seven-night stay.

Next on the list is Tel Aviv in Israel, which places second with a score of 29.6. It’s the most expensive city for a beer, costing an average of £7.37 (NZ$14), so be prepared to spend if you’re heading to a bar.

Cannes, France takes third place with a final score of 29.8. This famous French Riviera destination can be challenging to visit on a budget, with flights alone costing an average of £560 (NZ$1088).

Fourth on the list is Cannes’ neighbour, Nice, with a final score of 36.1. The city has plenty to offer from the stunning Promenade des Anglais to the vibrant Old Town, but it also has the highest price for a taxi, costing £1.84 9 (NZ$1.84) per km.

Park Guell by architect Gaudi in a summer day in Barcelona. Photo / 123rf

Finally, Barcelona takes the fifth spot, with a score of 39.7. Although the Spanish city is filled with extravagant architecture and plenty of Spanish delicacies to indulge in, a week’s stay in a hotel will set you back an average of £1189 (NZ$2312).

Valletta, Malta took sixth place, followed by Haifa in Israel and Venice in Italy. Marseille, France came ninth and Marbella in Souther Spain rounded out the top 10 list.

There are plenty of beautiful spots along the Mediterranean coast, but travellers need to be aware of the costs if they want to stay within their budget, said a spokesperson from Gambling ‘N Go.

“Fortunately, the data reveals just how much you can expect to spend if you plan on taking a trip to one of these cities so that you can consider when would be the most suitable time for you to visit based on your finances or perhaps choose an alternative destination which is more affordable,” they said.