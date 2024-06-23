Rotorua has experienced a large increase in booking searches for Matariki weekend, according to Booking.com. Photo / Tourism NZ

Rotorua has experienced a large increase in booking searches for Matariki weekend, according to Booking.com. Photo / Tourism NZ

As Matariki weekend fast approaches, many Kiwis are preparing for a long weekend away, but where are they heading?

New search data from Booking.com has revealed where Kiwis are searching to stay for the three-day weekend.

According to searches made between May 25 and June 6 for stays between June 27 and June 30, the hottest destination is New Zealand’s ultimate winter playground, Queenstown.

The South Island city, known for epic skiing, snow-covered mountain ranges and cosy restaurants, received the most searches by curious Kiwis considering a weekend away.

Many Kiwis are also keen on a city escape because Auckland was the second most-searched spot.

While these two cities are regulars on long-weekend rankings, the cities in third and fourth have experienced massive jumps in popularity this year.

Rotorua leapt from sixth place last year to third this year, with searches up 170% year on year.

Meanwhile, searches for Taupō doubled, putting it in fourth place.

Only an hour’s drive apart, Rotorua and Taupō are both excellent places to learn more about the history and stories that surround Matariki and why the star cluster is so significant in te ao Māori.

Taupo's hot pools, such as Wairakei Terraces, make it a perfect winter destination. Photo / Felicity Witters

What other New Zealand cities are trending for Matariki?

These two North Island cities aren’t the only spots to receive a surge in interest for the Matariki holiday.

Searches doubled for Lake Tekapo, Tauranga and Mount Maunganui, while Napier and Paihia were up 130%.

Nelson, known for its golden-sand beaches, national parks and sunshine, saw the second-largest increase behind Rotorua, with booking searches 140% higher compared with Matariki 2023.

