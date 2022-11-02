Manawatū launches new tourism campaign encouraging Kiwis to explore the region. Video / Supplied

Refreshed and rebooted - one of New Zealand's most misunderstood tourism regions says that visitors may notice some improvements.

This is Manawatū version 2.0.

A quirky local media campaign rolled out just in time for summer highlighting some of the updates.

CEO for the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) Jerry Shearman said that Manawatū was virtually a new place.

"I mean, look, we've all got a version of Manawatū in our heads don't we and I'm the first to admit it might well not be something an agency promoting the region for visitors would always want to know about," said Shearman.

With a lot of domestic visitors' preconceptions stuck around the Y2K, the regional revamp was a quirky way to grab the attention of Kiwis.

In a video showing the best of the region Shearman hopes it will be a memory wipe of the dated pictures of the Manawatū visitors might still hold.

Produced by the Yarn Agency - the same ad agency that saw Tom Sainsbury policing the social media of travel influencers for TNZ's - the message is familiar: digital doesn't do the Manawatū justice.

A new campaign wants Kiwis to enjoy Manawatū's attractions, like the Rathmoy Estate. Photo / Supplied

"We don't have bubbling mud or bungees but we do have some pretty awesome experiences and lots of new additions that consistently exceed the expectations of our visitors," he says.

In a high tech world Shearman says there's a huge pressure to "keep upgrading" - or at least put a fresh spin on what you've already got.

While the powers of Silicon Valley are trying to make the "metaverse" a thing, there are still plenty of low tech experiences to be found in the Pohangina Valley.

So what can we expect from this refreshingly analog oasis?

Plug and play

Mountain Biking brings plenty of visitors to the Manawatū trails. The cycling network is second to none, but there's a lot more activities to power up on.

How about a day out at the Sanson Blokart Club? For adventure seekers who would rather surf things other than the web, Manawatū is home to the Loop Wake Park - New Zealand's premiere wakeboarding centre.

Manawatū's Lido Aquatic Centre. Photo / Supplied

Privacy settings

"We've got a new 4.5 star hotel in development, and some exciting developments in Te Āpiti – Manawatū Gorge amongst the stunning, bush covered landscape," says Shearman.

Secluded accommodation options include a glamping retreat at Ridge Top Farm or the stately Rathmoy lodge on the Rangitīkei River.

Bug spotting

There's no shortage of outdoor experiences and from the breathtaking Cliff Top Park Te Motu-o-Poutoa to the riverside Ahimate Reserve in Awapuni, the Manawatū is wild. And yes that might mean the odd insect in your picnic, but bugs are what make the Limestone Creek Reserve beautiful. Check out the glow worm caves!

And yes, the tech support desk is aware that the Bridge to Nowhere in the Whanganui National Park doesn't lead anywhere.

That's not a bug, it's a feature.