Too hot to handle, soaring heat and humidity sees Kiwis flock to cooler hangouts. Photo / Alex Burton

If there's one thing that's consistently been rolling off Kiwi lips this week, it's a comment about the heat. Specifically, the torturous humidity.

I for one had a midweek breakdown when my partner, sometime around 6pm and the 30-degree mark, sculled my entire ice-cold drink. Pans were slammed, dishcloths thrown. I later apologised for the overreaction, too weak and heat fatigued to maintain my usual fiery gusto.

If you too are experiencing extreme mugginess; heat-related outbursts and horribly unruly hair, make a beeline for one of these refreshing hangouts.

Five regions with the best summer swimming holes

Take the plunge and explore the best swimming holes in New Zealand, from Charlie's Rock in Kerikeri to away-from-the-crowds Canterbury options for a quick cool-off. We've got the entire country covered.

Click here for excellent swimming spots the length and breadth of Aotearoa..

Cool off at Charlie's Rock, Kerikeri's most popular swimming hole. Photo / Peter de Graaf

New Zealand's most inviting outdoor pools

Because there's nothing more tantalising than the sound of splashing water on a hot day, jump into one of NZ's best outdoor pools. We tested our togs at seven nationwide swimming pools and these are the ones we'd revisit time and time again.

Click here for the full list..

Hot weather in Auckland sees people flock to places to cool off and swim, like Parnell Baths. Photo / Alex Burton

The ultimate guide to a good splash about

Summer is bliss. Or "Bliss", if your coming-of-age memory is Th'Dudes' gig at the Soundshell.

It's the rosy beginning, burnt-orange middle and fading end of the golden weather, when life is a beach, a surf break, lakeshore, swimming hole, whitewater raft-ride, sit-down or stand-up paddle bay; when New Zealand becomes a country of sails.

Aotearoa has 15,000km of coastline, which means that each of us gets 3 metres to find a tree, spread out a towel and moor a gently defrosting chilly bin.

From north to south, city shores, waterparks and wharf jumps, this definitive list covers the lot.

Dip your toes - or entire body - at Te Angiangi marine reserve in central Hawkes Bay. Photo / Supplied

10 top places to learn to surf

Snotty saltwater streaming out of my nose, I blink back the tears; my natural reaction to fear. Behind me, my instructor's hand is on my board, guiding me through water that can't be more than chest-deep. Around us, families frolic in waves that gently crest and crash towards the shore.

Cool off while you show off.

Learn to surf and beat the heat. Photo/ Warren Buckland

New Zealand's dreamiest outdoor baths

Spoiler alert: The hot tap can be completely ignored.

In recent years the term "forest bathing" has come to mean something that, confusingly at first, involves no tub, soap or water. However, we're taking the trendy term literally to bring you some of Aotearoa's top spots to soak with a view.

Who says the tub water needs to be hot? Check out these absurdly beautiful bathtubs and make it icy.

New Zealand's best beaches 2022

In our quest to find the perfect beach, throughout January 2022 we asked New Zealanders to vote for their favourite sliver of sand. These are the finalists as voted by you.

Do you agree?

New Chums Beach couldn't be more remote, only accessible on foot or by boat. Photo / Supplied

Sporty cool-downs: Auckland's summer hobby hotspots

Thanks to Christmas, Black Friday and long-weekend sales, garages are creaking with the weight of shiny new apparatus. With summer showing no signs of slowing down, these are the best places to SUP, snorkel and kayak.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive and coastal beaches offer a picturesque place for SUP boarding. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

