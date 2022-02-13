If there's one thing that's consistently been rolling off Kiwi lips this week, it's a comment about the heat. Specifically, the torturous humidity.
I for one had a midweek breakdown when my partner, sometime around6pm and the 30-degree mark, sculled my entire ice-cold drink. Pans were slammed, dishcloths thrown. I later apologised for the overreaction, too weak and heat fatigued to maintain my usual fiery gusto.
If you too are experiencing extreme mugginess; heat-related outbursts and horribly unruly hair, make a beeline for one of these refreshing hangouts.
Five regions with the best summer swimming holes
Take the plunge and explore the best swimming holes in New Zealand, from Charlie's Rock in Kerikeri to away-from-the-crowds Canterbury options for a quick cool-off. We've got the entire country covered.
Because there's nothing more tantalising than the sound of splashing water on a hot day, jump into one of NZ's best outdoor pools. We tested our togs at seven nationwide swimming pools and these are the ones we'd revisit time and time again.
It's the rosy beginning, burnt-orange middle and fading end of the golden weather, when life is a beach, a surf break, lakeshore, swimming hole, whitewater raft-ride, sit-down or stand-up paddle bay; when New Zealand becomes a country of sails.
Aotearoa has 15,000km of coastline, which means that each of us gets 3 metres to find a tree, spread out a towel and moor a gently defrosting chilly bin.
Snotty saltwater streaming out of my nose, I blink back the tears; my natural reaction to fear. Behind me, my instructor's hand is on my board, guiding me through water that can't be more than chest-deep. Around us, families frolic in waves that gently crest and crash towards the shore.
Spoiler alert: The hot tap can be completely ignored.
In recent years the term "forest bathing" has come to mean something that, confusingly at first, involves no tub, soap or water. However, we're taking the trendy term literally to bring you some of Aotearoa's top spots to soak with a view.