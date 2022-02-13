Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Man, it's muggy: NZ's best places to cool off

3 minutes to read
Too hot to handle, soaring heat and humidity sees Kiwis flock to cooler hangouts. Photo / Alex Burton

Too hot to handle, soaring heat and humidity sees Kiwis flock to cooler hangouts. Photo / Alex Burton

By
Anna Sarjeant

Not for sale

If there's one thing that's consistently been rolling off Kiwi lips this week, it's a comment about the heat. Specifically, the torturous humidity.

I for one had a midweek breakdown when my partner, sometime around

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.