Man infuriated by wife’s Disney World hotel suggestion

The woman shared her argument online and asked people who was in the wrong. Photo / Pexels

When an American woman suggested staying in a different hotel to her husband, he was furious but when she shared the argument online, the public said she was clearly in the right.

On Sunday, the woman shared her story on a group on Reddit where more than 57,000 members judge who is ‘wrong’ in a story or argument.

“My husband got invited to a big conference for work in Orlando,” she wrote, adding that he invited her to come along and bring their two children, aged two and four.

“I wanted to tag along with the kids and bring them to Disney World. He’s not a big theme park fan himself, but would be on a work trip, unavailable during the day and at business dinners in the evening,” she wrote.

A few days later, they received the hotel information from the husband’s company and realised they did not book a hotel near the theme park, like in previous years.

“they’ve booked a very ‘business’ hotel 35min away with no pool, no transportation to Disney,” she explained. Fortunately, her sister and husband were there at the same time and offered the wife and kids to stay at their hotel, which was more family friendly.

“I thought this was a great idea that would make things A LOT easier,” the woman wrote, but her husband was furious and said she was selfish for even suggesting they stay apart from him.

Despite the fact he would be working the entire time, and late into the evenings, the husband became so annoyed that he refused to talk about the trip any further.

On Sunday, the woman posted the story to the community and asked whether she was in the wrong.

More than 2,300 people weighed in on the argument, with more than 96 per cent voting in the wife’s favour.

The post clocked up more than 470 comments. Many said, since the husband was working the whole time, he should want his family to enjoy themselves.

“I would be super happy if I knew my wife and kids were with family while I’m tied up to work,” wrote one person.

“When you said how un-family friendly the hotel is and how far away I can’t understand why he would want to make you so miserable,” another added.

“Emotionally, I can understand feeling bad about being left out of family fun. But your husband is just being petulant,” one mused.

In response, the woman claimed her husband felt abandoned and was sad he couldn’t have breakfast with the family.

“What’s he expecting you to do all day in this business hotel while he’s working?” one replied.

On a more constructive note, people suggested she ask her partner about why he felt negatively about the suggestion so they could find a solution.

“I reckon you should ask him if this is about you not staying with, or about you going at all,” wrote one person.