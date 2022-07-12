Andrew Lichtenstein, Kiwi expat, and manager of a record-holding bungy shares his top tips for visitors to the Chinese SAR

The Las Vegas of Asia has been dealt a tough hand this week.

The Chinese SAR Macau was forced to close all casinos for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic and there are growing pressures on premises to diversify away from gaming.

19000 people have been put under quarantine in the city state with the Macanese Government Information Bureau ordering all businesses shut that were not "deemed essential to the community and to the day-to-day lives of the members of the public".

Saturday's order for gaming floors to shut up shop is the most extreme since the first outbreaks of Covid in 2020.

Casinos, of which the islands hold over 40, are the largest employer in Macau.

Macau's flashy Casinos have been told to diversify away from gaming. Photo / Thomas Bywater

There's a feeling that the golden streak that has brought in up to $74 billion a year via the dice, cards and slot machines may be running out. Despite seeing more than triple the annual revenue of Las Vegas, the pandemic has been tough on the fortunes of the tourism dependent economy.

Local government is looking to diversify the tourism offers for the islands.

Indoor gondoliers inside the Venetian Macao Resort. Photo / 123RF

To do this they have been leaning on casino licence holders to change their offerings or face losing their licences.

When it comes to casino owners, there are only six games in town. Since 2002 when China first introduced the exemptions for foreign-owned casinos to operate in Macau there have been 41 casinos built on the Taipa Strip.

MGM, Sands and Wynn who also operate casinos in Nevada have been told to shake up their game offerings or their concessions may be revoked.

St Michel's Cathedral: Macau is trying to reinvent itself and move beyond casinos. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Even before the pandemic winnings from gambling were on the slide. The Tourism Board and encouraging tourism operators to diversify.

Rules released in early July say any that want to operate over the next 10-year period face an added requirement to invest in "non-gaming projects."

"There is a high risk that at least one, if not two, may not get a new concession," Ben Lee, a partner of gambling industry consulting firm IGamiX told AP.

"Why would 50 per cent of such a dominant industry in Macao be ceded to foreigners, particularly Americans?"

MGM: Macau first allowed foreign casinos to operate 20 years ago. Photo / Thomas Bywater

There is pressure from other developments and casinos in Malaysia and Cambodia.

The inclusion of more diverse attractions including an AJ Hackett Bungy and theatres and focus on Portuguese colonial heritage has helped build in a more robust appeal for the SAR, However, with 70 per cent of tourists coming from China, across the bridge in Gonbei, there has been a huge shortfall in tourist numbers as Covid 19 travel restrictions drag on.

In just 20 years Macau reinvented itself as an international gaming centre. It now may have to reinvent its fortunes again.

With additional Associated Press reporting from Joe McDonald