On the surface, a flight attendant's job sounds glamorous - overseas trips, hotel stopovers and cheap flights for holidays.

But they also hold a lot of secrets and tips travellers are desperate to know about.

One flight attendant has taken to social media to share some of her best tips as well as must-avoids when travelling.

But Cierra Mistt has made a bold claim, lifting the lid on something she never does while flying, and warns others to avoid as well.

In a video which has more than seven million views, Mistt revealed why she never drinks the tea, coffee or hot water on a plane.

In a post captioned "secrets about pilots and flight attendants", she said: "The water that we used for the coffee and the tea come from the same spot - and guess what? It never gets cleaned.

"And while the airline may tell passengers that they do regular water quality tests, we're told that's it about six to nine months for even one test on one plane to happen.

"They're not going to clean out that tank unless they find something."

Her revelations stunned many viewers.

"Thanks for the water tip ... definitely never drinking that damn water again," replied one.

Another agreed, saying: "I won't unless I absolutely HAVE to.. (aka those red-eye flights)".

However, others say her revelations are stretched.

"I literally sterilize the water on the planes you fly on. It happens frequently, on a time-based schedule," one argued.

Another added: "I'm a pilot and I have been drinking airplane coffee for 26 years."