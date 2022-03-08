The Insignia will be the home for 684 lucky passengers on a six-month trip around the world. Photo / Supplied

A luxury around-the-world cruise with stops in New Zealand has booked out in the quickest time on record.

The Around the World in 180 Days sailing aboard Oceania's ship Insignia filled up in under 30 minutes, after going on sale. The 2024 itinerary which includes eight days in New Zealand shows there is plenty of appetite for cruise travel on the horizon.

In spite of ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Maritime Border, the itinerary is one of two Oceania 'Grand Voyages' which are expected to visit New Zealand in the 2023/24 season.

Oceania will be returning to many destinations in the South Pacific, including Samoa. Photo / Supplied

Howard Sherman, CEO of Oceania Cruises said the new record "clearly illustrates the resiliency, enthusiasm, and passion that drives our guests to travel the globe."

Over half of the 684 bookings were from guests who had not sailed with Oceania before, or were first time sailors.

42 per cent of the guests who snapped up berths last week had sailed with the 2022 Round the World Voyage which avoided Australia and the south Pacific, instead heading across the Bering Strait with stops in the sea of Japan, Kamchatka and Alaska.

"The fervent demand for these globetrotting experiences is also a testament to our officers and crew and the travel partners that have steadfastly championed the worldwide return to travel," said Sherman.

Around the world in 180 Days: Oceania's ship Insignia returns to New Zealand in 2024. Photo / Supplied

The latest itinerary would be back in Australia and New Zealand from 11 February 2024, with overland shore excursions in Auckland and Dunedin.

While New Zealand is preparing a schedule to reopen its borders to International air travellers by the middle of the year, the cruise industry is keen not to be left out of the restart.

The New Zealand Cruise Association and CLIA said that they were hopeful that a protocol could be in place to allow international cruises and passengers by July this year.

"NZCA, CLIA and the cruise lines have been in discussion regularly with government agencies working through the details on a cruise restart," said Kevin O'Sullivan, chief executive of NZCA.

However, he said there was no indication of when the maritime border order will be lifted.

The Around the world in 180 days cruise will depart on a six month voyage from Florida on 29 December 2023. Visiting 96 ports and over 100 Unesco heritage sites, there will be opportunities to visit destinations as far removed as Tokyo's super city of 37 million to the tiny town of Paamiut in Greenland.