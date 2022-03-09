The most wheelchair accessible city breaks have been revealed in a survey of restaurants, hotels and public attractions. Photo / Getty Images, Edwin Tan

Dublin has been revealed as the world's most accessible city, with one of the most accessible airports in Europe. While New York has been shown to have the greatest number of accommodation and leisure options with wheelchair access, other world cities are not quite so welcoming.

New research by a UK-based market comparison website has revealed the most and least accessible destinations in Europe and North America.

Scoring the top 20 most visited cities for hotels, restaurants, activities and airport access - the research conducted by Money.co.uk showed the Irish capital city to be most welcoming overall. Amsterdam was pipped into second place with an overall score of 8.03 out of 10 for accessibility.

New York City was in third, with almost two fifths of the city's accommodation (36 per cent) deemed accessible. However, the public-transport-oriented urban centre was shown to have zero accessible parking spaces.

Rome qualified in the top ten. Although the Italian capital had surprisingly little accessible accommodation (8 per cent), a large portion of the city's restaurants were considered accessible. This was an overall theme for Italian cities with Rome (41 per cent), Milan (40 per cent) and over half of Florence's restaurants (51 per cent) catering to wheelchair users.

Berlin, meanwhile, was shown to have the best options for wheelchair access activities, with 43 per cent of the attractions on Museen Insel and throughout the city deemed to be wheelchair accessible.

"It's estimated that around 1 billion people around the world live with some form of disability, so it's more important than ever that cities are made as accessible as possible so that they can be enjoyed by all," said James Andrews, author of the report and Money.co.uk's personal finance editor.