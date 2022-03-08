White Fern Maddy Green loves visiting Castlepoint in Wairarapa to get away from it all. Photo / Supplied

White Fern Maddy Green loves visiting Castlepoint in Wairarapa to get away from it all. Photo / Supplied

The cricket legend and White Fern Maddy Green shares her thoughts on the best New Zealand holidays.

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in NZ?

Ever since I can remember, over the summer holidays we've always gone to Pāuanui and the Coromandel for Christmas holidays with all my cousins, sisters and parents. We usually spend a couple of weeks over there. I remember it always being super-hot and spending lots of time at the beach - lots of sand in the bed at night-times. I still love getting to the Coromandel over Christmas and spending time with the family there.

Where is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

It's probably not so secret, but now that I've moved down to Wellington, it's Castlepoint in the Wairarapa. It's such a beautiful, rugged landscape. It's the place you go to chill out - you don't really watch TV, you just get a good book or a puzzle and sit back and relax. It's a great spot.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

For me, it's probably Waiheke Island for a weekend away. It's such a beautiful spot. I actually got married on Waiheke and I just love getting over there. It never really feels like you're in Auckland when you're in Waiheke and there's so many cool things to do over there.

What's your dream NZ road trip ?

I've never really done the South Island much, apart from being there to play cricket. So I think getting a campervan, going all down the West Coast of the South Island and ending up in Queenstown, going to a few wineries in Queenstown, enjoying the scenery - that would be pretty cool.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

Doing Queenstown and Wānaka really well. No expense spared, getting up in a helicopter, get up to the glaciers and the wineries, bungy jump, get on the Shotover. It's such a beautiful place to be. I've only ever really been there for cricket so I'd love to get down there and really make the most of it. Maybe go out to Milford Sound, that would be pretty awesome.

The White Ferns are currently competing in the Women's Cricket World Cup, with matches played around the country until April 3. Follow the action at nzherald.co.nz/sport/cricket and for more information go to cricketworldcup.com

