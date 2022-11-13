Lufthansa reveals ‘Diversity Wins’ plane. Video / Lufthansa

Lufthansa plans to send a clear message when it flies Germany's soccer team to the Middle East for the World Cup; diversity wins.

On November 14, 2022, the airline will fly players, coaches and staff to a training camp in Muscat, Oman on scheduled flight lH632 from Frankfurt to Dubai. The airline will reportedly take the same 330 aircraft to Doha, Qatar for the World Cup.

However, this airline has not chosen any Airbus A330 but one painted with a "Diversity Wins" design, created especially for the event. Along the side of the plane, large figures are shown holding hands.

Lufthansa said the design, created with illustrator Peter Phobia, would allow the airline to represent its values around the world.

"The company enables its customers from all nations and cultures to connect, and welcomes everyone aboard, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, religion, nationality, identity or sexual orientation," it said.

Lufthansa said the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would be different to previous years.

"This 2022 World Cup in Qatar is like no other," said the airline website. "All the more important for us to set an example of limitless diversity."

The World Cup is said to be the largest event Qatar has ever hosted and has already stirred up an equally large amount of controversy due to its strict stance towards LGBTQI+ rights.

Recently, Qatar World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman was recorded saying gays were welcome in Qatar for the World Cup but "have to accept our rules here".

The television interview was abruptly cut short after he described homosexuality as "damage in the mind".

The special "Fanhansa" livery which it has devised together with illustrator Peter Phobia and applied to its Airbus A330 D-AIKQ. Photo / Supplied

This isn't the first time Lufthansa has decorated a plane for the World Cup but this is the first design with a strong social message.

Many other organisations and participating teams are expected to protest LGBTQI+ discrimination in various ways. Some team captains will reportedly don a OneLove armband while playing. Denmark's team planned to wear shirts printed with the message "Human Rights for All" but this was rejected by FIFA due to technical reasons.