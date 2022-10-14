The airline caused confusion after stating Apple AirTags were banned on flights. Photo / NZ Herald

Employees behind Lufthansa's Twitter account have caused confusion around the world after incorrectly claiming the airline banned the use of Apple Air Tags.

The German airline made the news earlier this week after reports circulated that they had banned the use of Apple's popular 'AirTags'. The bluetooth devices have surged in popularity in recent months. One of the most popular uses has been placing them inside checked luggage before a flight, so travellers can locate their bag if it is lost.

However, Lufthansa caused a stir after their Twitter account began telling passengers they must deactivate the devices, as they were "dangerous goods."

Passengers flying with the German airline were told to remove batteries from trackers like Apple AirTags prior to flying.

"Lufthansa is banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off," read a tweet from the airline's official Twitter account.

"According to ICAO guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations. Furthermore, due to their transmission function, the trackers must be deactivated during the flight if they are in checked baggage and cannot be used as a result," they wrote in an additional tweet.

News outlets including the Herald were quick to report the alarming exchanges with passengers. However, the airline has since come out and said these tweets are not accurate.

"There never was a ban," a Lufthansa spokesperson told the Herald, adding that the airline did not know why their social media team said so.

"It still is unclear why these posts by a Lufthansa social media team member suggested a Lufthansa ban on these devices."

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations could be interpreted to deem the battery operated devices as 'dangerous goods', but Lufthansa reiterated the airline itself has never issued a ban.

"It is on the authorities to adapt regulations, that right now limit the use of these devices for airline passengers in checked luggage."

Lufthansa also ran an independent assessment of the tracking devices and found them to be safe.

"The Lufthansa Group has conducted its own risk assessment with the result, that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk," said the spokesperson.

On Tuesday, ICAO told The New York Times it was not a regulator, so it "does not play an oversight role" for airlines. Instead, it said, they provided guidelines on what passengers can do, which can then inform policies for regulators and airlines.

Speaking on the issue, Apple released a statement saying its AirTags were "compliant with international airline travel safety regulations for carry-on and checked baggage."

Apple AirTags are powered by CR2032 coin cell batteries, also used in key fobs and watches and have been approved for all baggage by the IATA, European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration.