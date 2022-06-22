If you're planning a trip to Dublin, you may want to reconsider according to Lonely Planet.

Ireland's capital received a brutal review from the famous travel bible, which has described it as "a notoriously expensive city," which has been hit hard by the cost of living crisis.

The review, published earlier this month, warns travellers of "accommodation shortages, soaring car rental costs and airport chaos."

Visitors are told to book accommodation as soon as flights are confirmed because, despite "eye-watering" prices, beds are being "snapped up" in the capital.

Since rental firms sold off around half their stock during the pandemic, Lonely Planet said hiring a car will also make a "significant dent in your budget," with no indication of when prices will settle.

The average price for a 10-day vehicle hire in August, according to their research, was about €3k (NZ$5000)

"That's not to say the city can't be enjoyed," Lonely Planet weakly suggests, before describing the new world-class museums, visitors centre and exhibit spaces.

However, it's swiftly followed up by comparing the chance of scoring a restaurant table without a booking ahead with winning the lotto.

"If you don't want to miss out, be sure to book at least two weeks in advance for a weekend table and a week in advance for a weekday booking," they write.

Even a casual pint in a bar may be unlikely as some pubs continue to enforce social distancing and reservations on Friday and Saturday nights.

Then, once you've navigated the busy bars, expensive rentals and scant accommodation options, you could end up staying longer than planned if you're victim to the airport mayhem that has hit Dublin Airport.

Considering how the airport has been "plagued by long lines at security," Lonely Planet writes, it pays to arrive early.

But, not too early, it adds, or else you'll be "directed to a dedicated passenger holding area outside the terminal buildings".