A walk along Dumbo waterfront is a must-do according to Kiwi expat Imogen Crispe. Photo / Julienne Schaer, NYC & Company

After leaving New Zealand to travel in 2013, Imogen Crispe and Sam Blackman made a new home for themselves in Brooklyn, New York the following year.

Crispe, a former Herald on Sunday journalist, shares what it's like living in the Big Apple with a new baby, during the pandemic.

What do you love most about New York?

We love the vibrant mix of intelligent, diverse, and incredibly friendly people who live in the city. The Broadway shows, museums, concerts, and comedy shows are also great but we haven't done any of those activities since March 2020.

Imogen and Sam at a Stephen Colbert show in February 2020. Photo / Supplied

What are some of your favourite local spots?

Before the pandemic, a favourite spot was Nitehawk Cinema - a wonderful place that serves food and cocktails in intimate movie theatres.

Now we have our daughter, Tui, who was born in November 2020, we love Names, an eclectic ramen restaurant five minutes walk from our home in Brooklyn that serves fantastic cocktails with dinner, and amazing sourdough bagels for brunch.

Before the weather got too cold to sit outside we would eat there at least once a week and got to know one of the waiters, Luis, really well - our 1-year-old adores him.

Then there's Prospect Park, Brooklyn's equivalent of Central Park, which is 10 minutes walk away and has really kept us sane during the pandemic - we have walked, cycled, rode the carousel (Tui's favourite), and met friends there constantly.

Tui and Sam Blackman enjoying the snow in Prospect Park this January. Photo / Supplied

What was the Covid-19 response like for you as a family?

We both started working from home in March 2020 and have continued to do so, even now. I was pregnant at the start of the pandemic and the morning sickness kicked in in late March so I was glad to not be commuting into Manhattan on crowded subway trains anymore. But those first few months of the pandemic were depressing. Every day more people in our city were dying and the news talked of bodies piling up - too many for the local morgues. Then we heard that partners were no longer allowed in maternity wards for women giving birth. That knowledge coupled with the fact our parents couldn't come to visit us led us to our decision to return to New Zealand for the birth of our daughter. We travelled in September 2020, quarantined in Christchurch, and our daughter was born in Auckland in November. We had a blissful spring and summer in NZ with our families and our new baby, with minimal restrictions or Covid worries - such a relief after being isolated in New York.

How is the city living with Covid-19 now?

We returned to New York in March 2021 and promptly got vaccinated. By that summer, all our friends were vaccinated and things started feeling a bit more normal. We hung out regularly with friends outdoors, dined outdoors, and hosted many backyard barbecues.

Even though all restaurants in NYC require customers to show proof of vaccination, Tui is not vaccinated so we still avoid indoor public places as much as possible.

Masks are required on public transport, at health clinics, and at schools but we still wear masks to go into shops or anywhere crowded.

The arrival of Omicron in mid-December coincided with the onset of weather too cold for outdoor dining or socialising. So since then we have rarely gone to restaurants or seen many friends except close-by neighbours.

Working from home is great because we can see our daughter during the day. We share a nanny with our neighbours who also have a baby.

The family during a visit to Plymouth Rock between Boston and Cape Cod. Photo / Supplied

What are three must-do's for Kiwis planning to visit New York when direct flights begin later this year?

1. Walk along the Brooklyn Heights and Dumbo waterfront and over the Brooklyn Bridge. 2. Walk the Highline, a former elevated rail line that has been turned into public space in Manhattan.

3. Have a meal or drinks at a rooftop restaurant.

What do you think is the best time of year to visit?

There are awesome things to do at all times of year but I like May, June, September, October. The weather is usually lovely at those times.

What's the most underrated thing to do in the city?

People watching! It hasn't been easy during Covid, but New York City attracts such interesting and diverse people of all ages, so sit on a park bench, wait on a subway platform, or hang out at an outdoor cafe and watch the people walk past. You'll also likely see some talented buskers performing music, dance, poetry etc.

