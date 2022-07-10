White Glove Experiences organises art walks around Parnell to look at creative venues, key attractions and street art. Photo / Supplied

After studying fine arts in Sydney and Auckland, Jacqui Wilkinson embarked on a career in advertising.

Then one day, having had enough of long corporate hours, she decided that if she was going to work that hard, she'd rather work for herself. Her first tourism businesses, Adventure Capital and Fine Art Tours NZ, were launched pre-Covid. From the pandemic, White Glove Experiences was born.

I first interviewed you five years ago and Adventure Capital was really taking off...

Business was growing at a phenomenal rate. We were launching new products, including e-bike tours of Rangitoto, then Covid came, and it literally all disappeared overnight. People who aren't in tourism find it hard to get their head around, but when the borders closed, our market disappeared completely.

What proportion of your customer base was international?

Fine Art Tours was 100 per cent international, and Adventure Capital was more than 90 per cent, so we tried to think of ways to focus on the domestic market, but it was a matter of numbers. Also Adventure Capital was based in really urban environments strategically chosen for the international market, but locals don't visit those places, so we shut down completely, to get rid of overheads.

Did you think about holding on, till things normalised?

Tourism will never go back to how it was. The world is different and people will travel differently, but we'll see how the next few months unfold.

How have you re-invented yourself?

There was no way for us to pivot, and when people could travel again, locals went to the classic tourism hot spots, like Northland and Bay of Plenty. Aucklanders flocked to the beaches, but no one came to Auckland. So we invented something completely new, and White Glove Experiences was born.

Jacqui Wilkinson of White Glove Experiences, an Auckland-based tourism company offering art-themed guided tours. Photo / Supplied

How would you describe the concept?

We took some elements from Fine Art Tours NZ, and used them to experiment with the domestic market. I tested out some local events in October 2020, based around arts and culture. Although we had no money to market ourselves, people responded really positively and we got great word of mouth. Now we have a growing database of locals who support all our events, including some amazing superfans.

What do the events involve?

We open up the arts scene to everybody. We do things like day trips to West Auckland and show people the amazing arty places out there like the McCahon House, Te Uru Gallery in Titirangi and Corban Estate Arts Centre in Henderson. They're such gems, but a lot of Aucklanders have never been to them. We also organise art walks around Parnell and on Karangahape Rd, to look at creative venues, key attractions and street art. Those walks always sell out.



We have done four community events in Howick, with the intention of showcasing an unsung neighbourhood. A lot of people have heard of Howick, but they've never been there. More than 100 people have come along. Most had never visited Howick before and at the end, lots of participants said they'd return with friends because it's such a cool place.

How do you see White Glove Experiences evolving?

It started as an experiment to see whether locals would support what we do, and they have, so we want to keep going, to build our database and offer more regular events and programmes. We're filling a unique niche, with our customers telling us they love how we've demystified the art scene.

Did art play a part in your own personal recovery during this difficult time?

I studied fine arts at university, majoring in print making and painting, so one good thing about the last two years, I've returned to a regular art practice. I'm excited at the prospect of exhibiting. I've done a couple of group shows this year and have a couple of solo shows lined up too.

I had no time to paint when Adventure Capital was in full swing, so having time to paint has been wonderful, because being busy you can lose sight of your passions. My home office doubles as a studio, and over the lockdowns, painting became my secret pleasure.

Did you have any other tricks, to keep yourself sunny side up?

I've been interested in personal development since my teenage years. Before people talked about mindfulness, I've had a routine of morning exercise, gratitude and breathing. I call it my "up and go" routine.

That sounds like a good basis for an event.

I've actually teamed up with a qualified science-based mindfulness facilitator and we're planning a two-day event at Castaways on Karioitahi Beach, suited to beginners and those with a bit of meditation experience. We also have another event at Castaways, a two-day art workshop and we're planning overnight trips to Whangārei, to see the new Hundertwasser Art Centre.

How do you feel about the future?

I'm not expecting it to go back to how it was, but I feel good. International visitors are returning, domestic opportunities are looking strong, but it's a long road to recovery. People have had a hard time, so it's nice to focus on enjoyable things, and for me that's working on White Glove Experiences and doing my art.

White Glove Experiences offer small group events with a focus on art, culture and exploration. whiteglove.nz