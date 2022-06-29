Koekohe beach was named among the world's best, in part to the famous Moeraki boulders. Photo / Eddie Bugajewski, Unsplash

An iconic Kiwi beach you might not know but will instantly recognise has washed up on the list of world's best beaches.

While we reach the depths of midwinter, the annual World's Best Beaches awards are a reminder there's always somewhere sunnier and sandier to inspire your travel plans.

The 50 Best Beaches is a yearly dose of sunshine compiled by the Big Seven travel company. It aims to put a spotlight on some of the lesser known secret coves, as well as the all-time favourites.

Rolling in at the bottom of the list is a New Zealand strand you'll recognise if not by name.

"The scenic, sandy beach at Koekohe is mostly famous for one thing – the Moeraki Boulders," reads the entry.

It might not present many opportunities for sunbathing and is bracingly cool this time of year, but the spherical volcanic stones are unique. Taking 65 million years to form they're as old as the dinosaurs and as instantly appealing to small children.

Black beach: Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland was decidedly un-tropical. Photo / Krisztian Krohetz, Unsplash

40 minutes drive from Oamaru the beach is overshadowed by the boulders. You'll not find Koekohe in the LINZ database and appears on topographical maps as 'Moeraki Beach'.

Despite their enduring mystery the boulders plummeted five places from last year's ranking. Although they landed ahead of Seminyak Beach Bali's favourite spot for sundowners which rounded off the list.

El Nido, a hidden gem in the Phillipines. Photo / Cris Tagupa, Unsplash

Getting away from the crowds was a theme in the top ten. With inclusions from Iceland's decidedly un-tropical Vík í Mýrdal black beach, at 10, and the Philippines' El Nido beach, number 6, hidden in dramatic limestone cliffs on Palawan.

Playa Conchal in Costa Rica claimed the top spot. Big Seven dubbed the Playa "the hottest destination to visit right now". 'Conch Shell Beach' which is literally formed of crushed shells - bathes in the country's achievements of eco-friendly tourism and pledge to protect its biodiversity.

Playa Conchal in Costa Rica is a haven for wildlife and wildlife lovers. Photo / Lindsay Loucel, Unsplash

Ten best beaches for 2022

1. Playa Conchal – Costa Rica

2. Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia

3. Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos

4. Siesta Beach – Florida, United States

5. Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico

6. Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines

7. San Fruttuoso – Italy

8. Pedn Vounder – Cornwall, England

9. Boulders Beach – South Africa

10. Reynisfjara Beach – Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland