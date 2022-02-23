Kim's Rocks: Stones and painted messages have started a "conversation" about mental health and conservation. Photo / Supplied, Kim's Rocks

Reaching the summit of a South Canterbury mountain can be a lonely experience.

But an increasing number of hikers in the central South Island are reporting finding positive messages, painted on stones at the top of popular walks and the number for Lifeline.

"You are loved," reads one on the way up the Benmore Peninsula.

While the messages are personal, the painted stones are part of a project called Kim's Rocks which has been gathering momentum on the hills of New Zealand. There are more than 100 such stones on the hills of Otago and Canterbury.

"I get a message or a photo normally at least once a week," says creator Anna Scarlett. "A lot of people are thankful to have found them and to have read the messages."

Painted black and white, on the reverse is a the number for the suicide prevention helpline. It's a number that Anna says some of the finders have used, coming across the rocks at just the right time.

Kim's Rocks have been placed in remote parts of New Zealand and display positive messages for those who find them. Photo / Supplied, Kim's Rocks

Kim's Rocks are dedicated to the memory of Kim Raines, a high school friend of Anna who took her own life at the end of August 2020.

"Prior to her death I was completing what at the time was a 'peak a week' challenge. She was the first one to respond every time I put a post up about it and would often say how much she was looking forward to joining me for a walk up a mountain when she was feeling better."

Inspired by their shared love of mountains and the positivity of the social media campaign, Anna began writing messages on rocks as a tribute to her friend.

The inspiration came while Kim was still in hospital.

"Her son had a rock in his hand in the ICU that he and Kim had found together on an adventure and another was in Kim's hand. This moment stuck with me," says Anna.

By the end of 2020 there were around 15 on hills around her home in Christchurch. However, the project has gathered momentum, and others have been inspired to place their own rocks in scenic places around the country.

"It's more likely over 100 now. And they are all over the place. Many disappear and that's okay as my hope is that someone that needed the reminder on the rock took them with them."

Kim's Rocks carry positive messages and the number for Lifeline. Photo / Supplied, Kim's Rocks

Anna says she has been contacted by similar projects around the world. The family of Zoe Wolfus in Massachusetts connected over Zoe's Rocks, which they were painting for their daughter who died at a similar time to Kim. There are Kim's Rocks now in Canada, UK and the US, she says.

Not everyone is in favour of leaving the messages in public spaces. Some hikers say they are going in search of solitude and don't want to find stones in remote places.

Conservationists say the stones, although well meaning, don't fit well with the "Leave no Trace" principals of New Zealand's green spaces.

New Zealand's Federated Mountain Clubs said it saw the rocks were well intentioned, but could be seen as breaking laws put in place to protect wild spaces.

FMC president Jan Finlayson said New Zealand was unique in the way its laws place "nature first".

"The Conservation Act is very clear about that, it sets the tone for human behaviour on public conservation land."

Conservation law has hash penalties for those leaving objects in wild places.

People leaving painted stones on conservation land might be open to persecution and fines of anything up to $5000 for littering - or higher, should the messages be interpreted as "placing signage without a concession".

Anna Scarlett dedicated the rocks to her childhood friend Kim Raines. Photo / Supplied, Kim's Rocks

The Department of Conservation is concerned it could become a problem if stones continue to pile up in public places.

"While DoC understands there is almost always good intent behind these painted rocks, people should not be disturbing, removing or leaving items in conservation areas," heritage and visitors director Lynnell Greer said.

"If people wish to leave a temporary trail of this kind for children or others, they should ensure materials used will not harm wildlife or natural environments and all trace of it is removed afterwards."



Other groups have recognised the value of having the helpline in remote places.

The stones occupy a grey area legally. While they could be seen as littering in public areas, they might carry value for suicide prevention.

Anna say the project has been picked up by others, leaving rocks in remote places. Photo / Supplied, Kim's Rocks

LandSAR Oxford recently shared a photo of one of Kim's Rocks on the top of Mt Thomas.

"It's not always just helping to bring home the lost, missing and injured, Land Search & Rescue New Zealand help search for anyone who is in need of help," they said.

Lifeline said it was a "privilege" to discover its number had been used for the Kim's Rocks project, although they were aware that there were concerns about conservation.

Lifeline's operations manager Helena de Fontenay said she hoped it could be the "start of a conversation with DoC and conservation groups, about reaching people in these situations".

Such a discussion would need input at a national level to make sure it was done correctly, and there were a number of other charities and support lines that would want to be part of that conversation.

"There is a way of doing this that is non-triggering for people, but it needs collaboration and a discussion."

Anna says she has been "really disappointed" by some reactions to the project, but she had not intended to upset anyone.

"If it was to help one other person, it's all worth it to me."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.



OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:



• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.