A celebrity was too scared to take an expensive cruise after watching the 1997 film, Titanic. Photo / Supplied

A famous British singer admitted she bailed on a £14,000 (NZ$26,886) cruise the day before departure after watching Titanic.

Kerry Katona said she was all ready to go on an expensive cruise but cancelled last minute after she saw the 1997 film about the famous ship.

The British media personality first rose to fame when she joined the all-female band, Atomic Kitten, in 1998.

Talking on her BBC Wheel of Misfortune podcast, Katona revealed the movie had made her nervous about her cruise ship sinking. So, the day before departure, she decided to cancel, despite having paid for it.

“I paid £14,000 once to go on a cruise right, the day before, s*** myself because I don’t like the ocean, didn’t go and I lost all my money,” she told listeners.

“I think I’d just watched Titanic,” she added.

The revelation was prompted by an episode dedicated to mishaps and mistakes that have happened during the holidays.

A listener called in and told Katona and her co-host Alison Spittle about a water-based disaster involving a kayak.

The woman claimed she was left in the middle of the ocean for three hours, an idea that terrified Katona.

“I’d s*** myself,” she replied. “That’d be my worst fear ever.”

The singer-turned-television personality shared details about her podcast episode on Instagram.

“It’s Holiday Horrors about all the mad things that happen on holiday, and I’ve had some mad ones,” she wrote in the post.

“Then listen to me laughing at all your amazing stories!!” she added.

Fortunately, technology has come a long way since 1912, when the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank, killing more than 1,500 people.

Since 1912, just 16 cruise ships have sunk, although the first six were technically smaller ocean liners as opposed to cruise ships, reported the New York Times. Additional improvements to safety on board also mean the risk of death if a ship did start to sink is low.