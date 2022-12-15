While a NZeTA visa should cost $17, Jim Dewberry and his partner Hope spent $280 on one visa by accidentally using a non-government website. Photo / Supplied

A 71-year-old cancer survivor is one of the latest travellers to be caught out by a website that offers New Zealand transit visas at a marked-up price.

When Jim Dewberry’s partner Hope called him from Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, she was in a panic.

Hope was travelling to Melbourne to visit him, Dewberry (75) told the Herald, and it was her first trip following a season of lockdowns and chemotherapy.

Nonetheless, the 71-year-old felt confident tackling the journey solo, which involved flying from North Carolina to Dallas Fort Worth, transiting in Auckland, and then finishing in Melbourne, all with American Airlines.

However, issues began when Hope tried to check in for the first leg on November 6.

“The first indication of her need for a visa was during check-in at ILM,” Dewberry said, adding that American Airlines had never mentioned she would need an NZeTA for New Zealand.

“Despite her insistence that she was merely a transit passenger, the check-in clerk said it was needed before they issued her boarding pass and steered her towards the NZ government website for an NZeTA,” he said.

Hope was flying from her home in the US to Melbourne, where her partner Jim Dewberry now lives. Photo / Suppliied

Hope completed the form but struggled to attach the required photo ID.

“Panic set in after numerous unsuccessful attempts were made to upload her photo, as is the requirement,” Dewberry said. With one hour until boarding, she called him in Melbourne and asked for help.

In a rush, Dewberry jumped on his computer and did what many travellers around the world have done; searched ‘NZeTA visa’ and clicked the first legitimate-looking link.

“I found a website which in my increasing panic I just assumed was the government one,” he said. Dewberry knew the visa should cost around $35, so he completed the form and entered his credit card details.

“I cannot recall ever seeing a total price at this time, but I recall ‘you are applying for urgent NZeTA’ - or words to that effect,” he said.

Shortly after, Hope called with good news; the visa had shown up on her passport and she had been issued a boarding pass. But when Dewberry checked his credit card statement, he learned New Zealand Tours (the website he used) had charged him AU$266.

The cost for an NZeTA submitted online NZ$23.

Visa versus ‘visa service’

New Zealand Tours, which belongs to Online Travel Evisa Society Limited based in Spain, says it is totally transparent about its prices.

“We are completely upfront regarding the costs of the Electronic Travel Authorisation application process,” it states on its website.

“There are no surprises and no hidden extra charges.”

On the website, a visitor application with ‘standard processing’ of 1-2 business days costs USD$149, with the option to upgrade to a ‘priority processing’ for US$35. This takes the total cost to US$184 (NZ $285)

When Herald Travel trialled the process, the price was shown, in comparatively small text to the right of the page.

The check out page from the visa service website. Photo / File

So, how can an organisation charge $285 for a visa that should cost $17?

According to New Zealand Tours, the charge isn’t for the visa but for ‘support services’ to help submit it. Customers receive “the proper review of all answers, assistance with completing the application, review of the application for accuracy, completeness, spelling, and grammar”.

However, as many travellers told the Herald, the official application website and app are extremely easy, clear and quick.

“Did it myself. It was very straightforward and took me maybe 5 minutes,” said Niek Schelling who used the smartphone app.

“I did it myself on the app for my family of 8″ said Rachelle Redford Sherwood. “All of us were approved within a short amount of time.”

“I did it myself using the app and it was easy peasy lemon squeezy,” said Janet Han, who got her visa the next day ‘without hassle’.





You’ve been warned

New Zealand Tours does include a pop-up on the home page that states it is “a professional private owned agency which is not affiliated, enforced, operated or owned by the Government of New Zealand.” Those looking for the official government website are also provided with a link there.

Although, if you’re applying in a panic, like Dewberry, skip the fine print (like many of us do), or don’t know how much NZeTA costs, you could be in for a hefty bill.

New Zealand Tours did not respond to Herald Travel’s requests for comment on their charges.





Who’s in the wrong? Travellers are divided

Following the incident, Dewberry shared his experience in a Facebook post to New Zealand Travel Tips (NZTT), a private group with almost 41,000 members.

Dewberry said Hope “wasn’t aware that she needed a NZ transit visa (etsa)for her 2 hours in Auckland” and that there was “no indication/warning from AA.”

Responses were divided. Some group members sympathised with the events while others said the onus was on the traveller to check document requirements, especially if they didn’t use a travel agent.

“Her travel agent should have let her know,” wrote one user. “If you book direct, you take on those responsibilities.”





NZeTA: What to know

New Zealand Immigration’s website is the best source of reliable and up-to-date information regarding NZeTAs. However, here are some pointers for those planning to travel.

What is an NZeTA?

The New Zealand electronic travel authority is a type of visa certain travellers must have before visiting or transiting New Zealand.

Launched in October 2019 as an additional security measure, eligible travellers must have one before boarding a flight to New Zealand.





Who needs an NZeTa?

Travellers from visa waiver countries, cruise ship passengers or permanent residents of Australia must have an NZeTa before boarding a flight to New Zealand.

New Zealand citizens travelling on an NZ passport or foreign passport with a New Zealand citizen endorsement do not need an NZeTa. Australian citizens travelling on an Australian passport and those with a valid visa (including a Permanent Resident Visa) are also exempt.





How do you get an NZeTA?

People can make an NZeTA request via the government’s free app on a smartphone for NZ$17 or online for NZ$23.

An International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) of $35 will also be charged at the same time.

However, once accepted, the NZeTA is valid for two years and visitors can come and go freely during that time.





What if I’m only transiting Auckland International Airport?

A transit visa (which means you an only stay within the airport) costs NZ$9 or NZ$12 on the app or online and is valid for just 24 hours.





When should you get one?

While many travellers report receiving theirs within minutes of applying, it can take up to 72 hours to process. If information is incorrect it can take even longer, so it pays to have this completed in advance.