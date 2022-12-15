An Auckland Airport employee has shared some advice for summer passengers. Photo / Greg Bowker

As Christmas quickly approaches, you may be preparing to fly across the country (or the world) to be reunited with family, or welcome someone arriving for the very same purpose.

The issue? So are tens of thousands of other Kiwis.

Auckland Airport predicts 50,000 people will fly in and out of the airport in just two days (December 23 and 24), in order to make it home for Christmas.

If we didn’t know what happens when a surge in demand for travel meets a fragile, still-recovering tourism industry, the last few years have shown us with startling clarity.

Auckland Airport’s General Manager Customer and Aeronautical Commercial, Scott Tasker shared some top tips and advice for those planning to fly during the busy season.

Ahead of the busy season, Scott Tasker shares advice for travellers. Photo / Supplied

Give yourself extra time

“It’s going to be busier on the roads, car parks and terminals so don’t make a last-minute dash to the airport”, said Tasker, who suggests booking a car park in advance or keeping a close eye on traffic and public transport schedules. “Give yourself plenty of time to check in and get through security.”





Book a car park

Booking in advance doesn’t just ensure you have a spot during the busy seasons, it can also save you money.

“Our car parks are busier during the holidays so if you plan on driving to the airport make sure you book parking in advance to get the best deal,” Tasker said. It’s also worth double-checking how to access the car park, he added, as the airport layout has undergone several changes.

Carry-on essentials

While airlines never want to lose bags, it happens. Tasker suggests keeping anything important in your carry on.

“If there is something you need when you land that’s either irreplaceable or hard to replace – whether that’s medication or a Christmas gift for that special someone – make sure it’s in your carry-on,” he said.

Just make sure you don’t take anything in your carry-on that must be packed in checked luggage, or vice versa.

“When you’re packing your bags, double-check what’s in your luggage can be carried on an aircraft – Aviation Security remove around 130,000 non-compliant items a year from passenger bags,” Tasker said.





Check what’s open

Options for dining and shopping are growing and everything is back to normal in the domestic terminal. But if there’s a particular shop or eatery you’re keen on visiting, Tasker recommends double-checking whether it’s open and when on the Auckland Airport website.





Use the Wait Zones

If you’re gunning for friend/family member of the year and collecting someone from the airport, Tasker recommends using the Wait Zones, rather than sitting in the pickup zones.

“The Wait Zones give you 30 minutes free parking until your traveller lets you know they’re ready and waiting for pick-up,” he explained. If you want a slightly longer hello or goodbye at the international terminal, the closest car park will be Car Park D, which is between a five and 10 minute walk from the terminal building.





Get necessary support

Airports can be tricky for those with visible and invisible disabilities, especially when they’re busy with thousands of travellers. Tasker recommends eligible travellers check out the resources and support available to help make travel easier, including the Sunflower Hidden Disability lanyard.