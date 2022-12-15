Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport's GM Customer and Aeronautical Commercial talks tourism comeback and how Auckland Airport is ready for the influx of people. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Airport is expecting a flood of travellers to pass through in the coming days, predicting numbers

Many people are winding down work but at Auckland Airport, the two busiest days of the year are yet to come.

Forecasts suggest around 50,000 people will fly in and out of the airport between December 23 and 24, making these days the busiest for international travel this summer.

This is a 1750 per cent increase compared to 2021 when just 2700 people flew in and out of the airport.

General Manager Customer and Aeronautical Commercial, Scott Tasker, said an increase during this time was typical as people wrap up work and catch a flight to see family for Christmas.

“The days leading up to Christmas Day are among the busiest at Auckland Airport this summer so the place will be buzzing,” he said, adding that this time of year would be particularly special.

While there were emotional moments of reconnection in the international terminal when New Zealand’s borders first opened, he said that time may be ‘trumped’ by the reunions people have when they unite for holiday celebrations.

“For some it will be for the first time in years they’ve had this opportunity, so I really think there will be a little bit of extra Christmas magic in the air at the terminal,” he said.

With great demand comes a great need for supply and Tasker said airlines have worked hard to ensure they can meet the ‘extremely high’ demand for domestic and international travel. However, it would still take time for the industry to fully recover and overcome challenges in order to meet demand.

“Most of the businesses and organisations at the airport are still struggling to fill vacant roles and uptick in COVID case numbers isn’t helping,” Tasker explained.

“Our teams are all working really hard to get people where they need to be this summer holiday, but there are times when there may be delays and queues”.

Tasker acknowledged this could be frustrating but asked travellers not to take it out on airport staff.

“They are there to help get you to your destination safely, not be abused,” he said.

“At what will be a very busy time at Auckland Airport, we ask everyone shows some care and respect towards those around them.”





Top 3 days: international arrivals

· Sunday, 8 January 2023

· Sunday, 15 January 2023

· Sunday, 18 December 2022





Top 3 days: international departures

· Sunday, 8 January 2023

· Friday, 6 January 2023

· Saturday, 7 January 2023





Top 3 days: domestic arrivals

· Friday, 23 December 2022

· Friday 16 December 2022

· Thursday 22 December 2022





Top 3 days: domestic departures

· Friday, 23 December 2022

· Friday 16 December 2022

· Thursday 22 December 2022