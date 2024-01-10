The Flight Attendant: Kaley Cuoco has waded into the fray on tipping crew after her TV role. Photo / HBO

Actress Kaley Cuoco’s flight attendant training for her hit television series was not enough to prepare her for a run in with an angry passenger in real life.

Cuoco — who stars as the protagonist in the thriller series The Flight Attendant — got candid about a recent in-flight experience with her now 9-month-old daughter and boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, according to Fox News.

On Monday, The Big Bang Theory actress was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she confessed to the host that she was “so terrified” about flying with her daughter Matilda. Cuoco revealed that she and Pelphrey did everything possible to prepare beforehand to try and make the flight, which took place over the Thanksgiving holidays, as seamless as possible.

The couple even packed a sound machine to assist in getting Matilda to sleep.

“So she’s crying [on the plane],” Cuoco told Kimmel. “She finally falls asleep, and she’s on Tom, and the sound machine is on, and we were finally like [ugh].”

However, things soon took a turn for the worse.

“The steward comes over and he’s like, ‘Hey, one of our passengers would love it if you would turn the sound machine off’ … and I’m sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god,’” the star shared.

She went on, “And I can feel Tom be like, ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it off.’ I mean, the ice went into his veins.”

Kimmel played devil’s advocate, offering sympathy for the cabin crew member who had to relay the message. Cuoco agreed, while also noting that she and her husband “were so angry” with the fellow traveller.

“So then we landed, and it was the woman right in front of us. And so we get up, and now Matilda is like, ‘Haha, life is great.’ The lady turns around, and she goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile,’” Cuoco said. “It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on Dateline. I could have strangled her.”

Cuoco added, “I could have thrown that woman off the plane.”

Kaley Cuoco gave birth to her first child in March last year. Photo / Instagram

She then went on to tell Kimmel that she wishes flyers would be more sympathetic towards parents and babies on planes.

Cuoco and Pelphrey - who starred in Ozark - revealed that they were expecting their first child together in 2022. Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born in March last year.

Cuoco got candid about being a mum, explaining in May that having kids “wasn’t on my radar” until she met Pelphrey.

“As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career,” she shared with Emmy magazine. “Then when we met, it was instantaneous — ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

The star’s divorce from ex-husband, Karl Cook, was finalised in June 2022 after three years of marriage.