Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her first child.

The Big Bang Theory star has announced that she and partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed daughter Matilda into the world on Thursday with a series of Instagram photos.

Captioning the post, she said: “3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine RichiePelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

The adorable snaps saw Cuoco cradling her little girl and new dad, Pelphrey was close by seen in another photo cuddling the newborn.

Pelphrey also shared some photos of Matilda on his own Instagram page.

The Ozark actor wrote: “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle...Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend Kaley Cuoco. You are incredible.”

Cuoco revealed earlier this year that she had “no plan” for the birth and was going to simply “trust the process” when the baby arrives.

The 37-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight: “I have no plan and I’ve read zero books so that’s the type of mom I will be.

“All the ways I’m not like a prepper. I’m just not that way. It’s gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point.

”I’m just like, ‘It’s gonna be great.’ But that’s how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn’t even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it’s almost too much.”

The actress and Ozark star Pelphrey went public with their relationship in May last year, following the breakdown of her marriage to Karl Cook.

In an interview with Glamour magazine in April, she declared that she would “never get married again” but was open to romance.

Cuoco filed for divorce from Cook, 31, in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2021.

That same day, the two confirmed they were splitting in a joint statement to Page Six.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

The former couple wed in June 2018 in San Diego, California. The actress was also previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.