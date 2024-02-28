Jetstar launches their new uniform collections today in Melbourne.

If you fly with Jetstar later this year, be prepared for things to look a little different.

Today, Jetstar has revealed new uniforms for its pilots, cabin crew and airport workers, which will be rolled out in late 2024.

The new designs have been created by an Australian designer, Genevive Smart, who worked with 40 crew over the past 12 months to finalise uniforms that will be worn by more than 5000 frontline team members in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore.

New uniforms will be rolled out by the end of 2024.

One major change people will notice is the colour, as the black and orange have been traded for a softer orange and the addition of blue; colours, the airline says are inspired by the tones of a sunset seen through an aircraft window.

Cabin crew and airport workers will have several options to choose from, allowing more space for individual style and preference. The wardrobe to choose from includes blue and orange blazers, a shirt dress, tailored skirts, tapered pants, polos and overcoats.

Pilots will change from a classic black uniform to one that is blue, with new epaulettes and a choice of neck scarf for pilots who want to be a little trendy.

More than 5000 crew will wear the new uniforms. Photo / Supplied

Why is Jetstar changing its uniform?

This new uniform closely follows a major update that took place just last June.

Those changes involved relaxing uniform guidelines for Jetstar and Qantas staff, to align it with modern, more relaxed business fashion. The change involved dissolving ‘female’ and ‘male’ uniform categories, allowing long hair and not demanding make-up or heels.

This new uniform has the same goal of modernising the airline by providing crew “more freedom to choose”, according to Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully.

“We’ve listened to our people and together wanted to create a uniform that reflects how far we have come as we move into our third decade of operation,” she said, adding that the new collection “caters to everyone”.

What will happen to the old uniforms?

As for what will happen to the tens of thousands of old uniforms, Tully said the airline has a sustainable plan in place. Old uniforms will be disposed of by BlockTexx, a Queensland-based company that turns textiles into raw materials for new products.

“Sustainability has been an important part of the process, including ensuring that Jetstar’s current uniforms are repurposed into new products,” she said.

Who is Genevive Smart?

Similar to Air New Zealand, Jetstar chose local talent for their designer.

Genevive Smart is an Australian designer who co-founded Ginger & Smart with her sister Alexandra Smart in 2002. The premium label has several boutiques around Australia and sells “designs for spirited women whose distinctive style is an expression of their individuality,” according to the website.

Considering Jetstar’s desire to provide employees with the same sense of personal style and expression, Smart is an understandable choice.

Smart said she began the design process by digging into the airline’s core values of unity, fun, affordable travel and vacations, and saw the change in colour as a revelation of the airline’s growth.

“The evolution from black to a dynamic blue and orange palette reflects Jetstar’s transformative journey over the past two decades,” she said.

The pieces themselves, Smart said, aimed to evoke holiday outfits.

“The looks were intended to feel like pieces one might instinctively pack for a holiday, whether it’s a linen jacket and cotton chinos, a shirt dress, or a smart polo.”

Australian designer Genevieve Smart (centre) has created the collections. Photo / Supplied

Change is in the air

Jetstar’s last uniform change was 20 years ago and this update comes hot on the heels of Air New Zealand, which has teased their reveal over several months.

During an exclusive event on November 6, 2023, the airline shared only the identity of the designer; a London-based Kiwi whose pieces have been worn by Kate, Princess of Wales, and former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern.

What she ultimately creates for Air New Zealand will not be revealed until after June 2024, however, Kiwis didn’t wait to share their thoughts on the airline’s pick of a designer.