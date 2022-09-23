Japan is bracing for a return of tourists from abroad, as border controls to curb the spread of coronavirus infections are gradually loosened. Video / AP

Japan is bracing for a return of tourists from abroad, as border controls to curb the spread of coronavirus infections are gradually loosened. Video / AP

Independent tourists can visit Japan from October 11 without needing to be part of an authorized group, the prime minister said on Thursday.

During a news conference in New York, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said independent tourists would be welcomed to visit Japan.

This will be the first time since the start of the pandemic that tourists can travel to Japan without having to be part of an authorized group.

Additionally, tourist number caps and visa requirements that were imposed in response to the pandemic will be dropped.

Japan has had tough Covid-19 restrictions in place, which involved keeping foreign tourists from visiting. In recent months, the country has opened back up to tourists in stages, which can be labelled as complex and expensive.

Fortunately, for those planning a visit after October 11 will no longer need to book with an authorised tour group or seek clearance via a Japanese travel agent, which has previously been the case.

Those who do visit will be able to catch the country's famous autumn leaf season.

This latest move is yet another step towards 'normal' for the country.

A tourism campaign was planned, involving discounts for visitors and support for the industry, according to Kishida.

People could receive up to ¥11,000 ($132) per person for a one-night stay in Japan, according to Japan Times.

"We hope that many citizens will take advantage," he said at the end of his New York visit.

Tourists will need to have received three vaccinations or submit a negative Covid-19 test before departing on a flight to Japan.

Airlines praise 'long-awaited' decision

The announcement was praised by Japan's two leading airlines.

All Nippon Airways president Shinichi Inoue, told reporters they were 'extremely happy' to hear restrictions would be eased.

"We will increase flights from the end of October to welcome customers from abroad," he said, adding that the economic benefits would be significant.

"The economic impact of inbound travellers before the COVID-19 pandemic is said to be roughly ¥5 trillion, and we are pinning great hopes that there will be economic effects of similar size," he said.

Japan Airlines also said the company was preparing to welcome visitors.