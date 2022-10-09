Japan reopens to visa-free travel from New Zealand on Tuesday. Photo / Yoav Aziz, Unsplash

Tomorrow Japan officially reopens its borders for visa-free travel.



After almost three years of closed and closely regulated borders, from October 11, vaccinated travellers from New Zealand and other visa-waiver countries will be able to fly into Tokyo without quarantine or tests.



All booking indicators show that tourists are eager to take them up on the offer.



The Japanese government is getting ready to distribute another round of Go To Travel Coupons for discounts on domestic transport and hotel rates.



While only Japanese residents are eligible to apply for the scheme - or the guests of residents - it looks like this autumn is gearing up to be a very busy time at Japan's top attractions.



This morning the Japan Times was running headlines encouraging residents to get out ahead of the rush with a "last call for tourist-free travel".

While the domestic travel push and Go To Travel campaign will last into December, it is hard to tell what the return of international travel will look like, beyond the initial surge this month. This might be another reason for the last-minute domestic tourism drive.

Air New Zealand is ramping up its Auckland to Tokyo service NZ99 from three to four times a week at the end of November. It doesn't plan to be back to daily flights until at least February.



Some tourists are still confused about just how "open" Japan will be.

Since last year there have been many false starts on the road to reopening to tourists. After an initial trial of a "chaperoned tours" model in late May, the advice has changed almost weekly.

Finally it seems that Japan has opted for a more streamlined approach to travel, however there are some key changes to travel post pandemic.

Here is what you need to know about your upcoming trip to Japan:

Who can travel?

Travellers on a New Zealand passport, or any of the 67 other nationalities on the

visa-exemption list

, will be able to enter the country as they would have done in 2019.

From midnight the cap on 50,000 arrivals will be lifted, resetting travel to effectively pre-pandemic settings.

Gone is the guided tour requirement

While Japan did reopen to tourists on state-managed guided tours in June, this was not a popular option.

Even with a cap on daily arrivals, the take up was low. An unflattering commentary by Bloomberg compared Japan's chaperoned tours to the Potemkin Travel offered by North Korea and other authoritarian regimes.

With it, there were reams of baffling rules and hygiene recommendations like "do not talk in onsen hot pools" or "no shouting in airports."

While many tourists still prefer to book guided tours to navigate cultural and linguistic barriers that makes Japan so appealing, from this week there is nothing stopping you from buying a plane ticket to Tokyo and freewheeling your way round Honshu.



There are still some considerations you must take while booking travel.





Vaccination requirements

There are no longer any testing requirements for arrivals to Japan. However, you must be able to show vaccine status prior to travel.



Vaccinate travellers will need to show proof of vaccination and have at least three recorded doses of a WHO recognised vaccine. An in-date New Zealand International Vaccination Certificate will do.

Since proposing a tourism restart, Japan's Covid rules have changed almost weekly. Photo / Ryoji Iwata, Unsplash

Unvaccinated travellers will have to produce a negative covid-19 test from the previous 72 hours in your country of departure, or be refused boarding by your airline.

You will also have to fill in a pre-arrival form prior to customs and border control. It is recommended travellers complete this in advance and online, using the

Fast Track service

.

Will I need to quarantine if I get sick?

Visitors no longer need to quarantine on arrival, making a holiday in Japan far more appealing.

However, should you fall ill or suspect you have contracted Covid since arriving in Japan, visitors are required to call the

Japan Visitor Hotline at 050-3816-2787

.

Japan has reopened to tourists from New Zealand, albeit with some new Covid travel rules. Photo / Rora Sagano, Unsplash

This free hotline can help English-speakers and international visitors get access to medical advice and tests. If you test positive for Covid, depending on your prefecture and local authority, you may have to isolate in place or report to a quarantine station.



Last month isolation requirements were shortened to seven days instead of 10, however this could be a major inconvenience. You may want to make sure your travel insurance covers covid related disruption.

Should I wear a mask?

As a rule, you should take a mask with you and wear it while travelling and in public places.

Since May this hasn't been legally mandated, but many Japanese continue to wear masks even while outdoors.

Unlike other international destinations the masks may not be required in many places in Japan but by social custom will require you to wear one.

"The majority of Japanese people still continue to wear masks while outside the house, even in situations where overseas travellers might consider it unnecessary," reports the Japan Times.

This month the government has proposed new rules allowing hotels to set their own mask-wearing policies and even refuse accommodation to anyone not wearing a mask.

It's definitely worth packing one for the trip and using it often.