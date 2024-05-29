Officials in Japan are working to fix holes in a screen designed to discourage snap-happy visitors. Photo / AP

A Japanese town thought they’d solved the issue of tourist crowds when they set up a huge black screen last week to block the view of Mount Fuji.

Fujikawaguchiko is regularly packed with tourists hoping to snap a photo of the famous mountain, causing issues for locals. So, the area put a screen up last Tuesday.

Installing the 2.5-meter-high black mesh net across 20 metres and adding extra fences cost 1.3 million yen ($13,500).

There was only one issue; just one day later officials discovered a hole in the screen. One week later, 10 similar holes had appeared, torn at eye level and large enough to fit a fancy camera lens or phone through.

The Lawson convenience store is allegedly one of the more popular spots to take a photo, as it looks like Mt Fuji is sitting on top of the store when shot at a particular angle.

A screen was put up after residents complained that tourists blocked the small sidewalks and regularly wandered onto the road. In some instances, visitors walked into people’s properties to get the perfect Instagram shot.

Officials say the screen has helped the issues of congestion.

This is Japan’s latest effort to ease tourism’s impacts. On May 20, officials said those wishing to climb Mt Fuji must reserve a spot and pay a fee following problems with littering and “bullet climbing” (rushing to the top and returning without adequate rest to avoid paying for a hut).

In March, Kyoto, announced it was closing some alleys in its famous geisha district because of complaints about misbehaving visitors.

Japan up-and-coming for Kiwis

Japan has shot up the destination wish list for Kiwis according to multiple reports. In May, a Mastercard report found Japan was the top trending destination for Kiwi travellers.





House of Travel asked 4000 Kiwis to list their “dream destinations” and “bucket list” experiences.





The most popular destinations those Kiwis dream of visiting are the UK, Italy and Greece, as well as Canada/Alaska and Japan.

The Asia Pacific region is making a strong comeback for travel this year with Japan topping the trending list for all visitors and top for Kiwi travellers, according to







