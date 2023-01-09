Woman with tray of food on the plane, food served on board of economy class airplane.

Opting out of a meal you probably won’t eat isn’t just smart, it’s morally virtuous according to Japan Airlines.

Japan Airlines is giving customers the chance to skip meals during flights, framing the choice as ‘ethical’.

After a trial in 2020, the ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’ is now available on all international flights. As the name suggests, those who request this meal can enjoy a steaming tray of....nothing.

One customer shared an email they received from the airline, which invited them to cancel their meal so they could enjoy uninterrupted sleep during the flight.

“We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout the flight,” it read.

The email linked to a Japan Airlines website page, which suggests passengers pre-select ‘No Meal’ if they “would like to take a good rest on the plane or if you would like to help us reduce food waste.”

JAL trialled the service at the end of 2020 on the overnight Bangkok - Tokyo Haneda flight but will now be available for the first main meal of all international routes operated by JAL, with some specific exclusions.

For every customer who selects this service, JAL will donate “a certain amount” to the TABLE FOR TWO Program, which runs school lunch projects for children in developing countries.

Like any special meal request, the option must be selected 25 hours prior to the international flight departure time.

If you cancelled your main meal but still felt peckish, other beverages and snacks will still be available upon request.

The Meal Skip Option covers the main meal, and other beverages and snacks are available upon request. Photo / Japan Airlines

The offering isn’t groundbreaking. Delta Airlines also allow business class customers to pre-select skipping their first meal as a way to “help reduce food waste”. However, the option is framed as sustainable rather than ethical.

According to comments on Wayne Kwong’s tweet, some people believe JAL’s new service is not primarily about reducing food waste but increasing profit.

“That seems more like shaming to save the airline money,” commented one person.

“More profit,” another simply added.

Others said the fare was part of the appeal when flying business class.

“The meal service is one of the reasons we choose business class, and a great portion of the fare we pay is because of that,” they wrote. “If that’s the case, call me a very “unethical person”.

Regardless of whether the motivation is profit, sustainability, or a combination of both, there is no denying that the service will reduce food waste in some capacity. Since main meals cannot be kept or resold like packaged snacks or drinks, uneaten meals are typically thrown out.

While some passengers won’t know whether they’ll feel like eating or sleeping, it does provide an option to opt out for those who know they’ll sleep on an overnight flight, bring their own food or fill up at a lounge before boarding.