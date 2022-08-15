Four surprising facts about Italy's Eternal City.

Italy is encouraging visitors to kiss at scenic spots around the country with a new tourism initiative.

Travelling around Europe is a romantic experience; something Italy wants to encourage through a new series of signposts that quite literally demand couples to kiss.

Installed in places with beautiful views, the signposts read "zona romantica" (romantic zone) or "obbligatorio baciarsi" (kissing is obligatory).

Anacapri, an area on the island of Capri, is the latest place to receive a sign, at the beautiful Belvedere del Sognatore (Dreamer's Viewpoint). Here, visitors are treated to a beautiful view across the Mediterranean.

Trentinara, an old town in Campania, also has a sign, which shows an image of two people kissing. It is said these are characters from the Italian fable Saúl and Isabella, and are "Romeo and Juliet of the Cilento coast."

One of the new Italian signs. Photo / Comune Di Anacapri, Facebook

On the coast between Rome and Naples, in the seaside town of Sperlonga Latina, travellers can find five romantic zones.

If you manage to visit with someone and have a kiss, you can even enter a photo competition hosted by the town.

Other locations also have signs to point out the best places to take a romantic or silly photo.

Fortunately, for those travelling with family or friends, there is no fine or punishment for those who don't follow the signs.

Italy has earned attention in recent months for a spate of tourist rules, however these often try to discourage certain actions or behaviour.

Tourists should be aware of where they cannot eat in the streets, take photos, wear swimming costumes, or build sandcastles.

This summer the Amalfi Coast has cracked down on tourists walking around town in togs; an act that could now earn you a fine of up to €2000 ($3250).