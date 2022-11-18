International visitor rips apart Aotearoa’s ‘prime freedom camping’ reputation

New government regulations on freedom camping will require self-contained certification for vehicles. Photo / Bevan Conley

New government regulations on freedom camping will require self-contained certification for vehicles. Photo / Bevan Conley

An international traveller has hit out against Aotearoa’s reputation as ‘prime freedom camping country’ and claims the reality is far more challenging to navigate.

Writing on the private Facebook group ‘New Zealand Travel Tips (NZTT)’ a user shared their disappointing experience of trying to freedom camp during their stay.

“I’ve been here for two weeks now in campervan and I find it extremely difficult to find ANY nice spot,” they wrote, adding that they often couldn’t even find a patch of grass to stay on.

“Every designated spot I stayed at was basically a nasty parking lot with a car next to a car,” they said, adding that paid campsites were no better.

“Mt Cook DOC campsite is basically one large parking lot without any privacy.”

Whenever they came across a beautiful spot, they were met with a warning sign.

“Every time I see a potentially nice place to freedom camp, there’s a sign it’s forbidden,” they wrote. “I don’t even try to stop now. Just sleep at the parking lots.”

Posting to the group, they asked if they were doing something wrong or if this was a typical experience.

Freedom camping no longer a free-for-all

Kiwis were quick to confirm freedom camping was no longer the free-for-all experience it used to be, owing to badly behaved campers.

“Unfortunately for you, people before you have ruined it for everyone by not doing the right thing and there have been some discontinued,” explained one user.

Another agreed, saying many free campsites were closed after people disrespected locals and the land. “A lot of previous freedom campsites were closed due to people being disrespectful and leaving all their rubbish,” they said.

One user said towns had been ‘burnt’ by freedom campers during peak tourist seasons before the pandemic.

“In our area for example, we had many disrespectful campers leaving rubbish and body waste in many of our lovely parks and laybys, damaging the environment and making them unpalatable for the locals,” they shared.

Many commenters said enjoying Aotearoa’s beautiful land and views was a privilege, so charging a fee was fair.

“I think its a mix and kind of a privilege to be able to park up without charge.” said one person.

“You get what you pay for,” another person added, explaining that a ‘nasty parking lot’ was free, a small fee got you a DOC camp with toilets and cold showers while a little more money meant you could stay at a holiday park with beautiful views and facilities.

New bill underway to tighten up Freedom Campsite rules

The government also has a new bill underway, which aims to hold campers to stricter standards.

In August 2022, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash introduced the Self-contained Motor Vehicle Legislation Bill, which would require vehicle-based freedom campers to have a certified self-contained vehicle to stay overnight on most council-managed land. The bill states these vehicles would need a fixed toilet and also proposes stricter infringement systems.

“Through the process of this work we’ve heard a lot of stories about how those who abuse the Freedom Camping rules place an unfair burden on small communities and damage our reputation as a high-quality visitor destination,” Nash said.

Freedom campers who followed the rules would be welcome, he added.

How to find a great camping spot

However, there were still beautiful spots to be found if you knew where to look.

“It’s definitely not like it used to be, but you can still find some lovely spots and doc campgrounds are pretty cheap still for awesome spots,” one person wrote in.

To avoid disappointment, group members recommended researching campsites before jumping in the car or campervan.

“There are lots of beautiful spots though - do a little research when heading to an area as there are often alternatives in a region and perhaps look for DoC campsites (they are cheap),” advised one person.

Several recommended the CamperMate app, which shows a map of nearby campsites, toilets and waste stations as well as other information like tips from travellers and spots with WiFi.

Rankers Camping app also offers a map of camping spots, organised according to categories like DOC campsites, free camping, self-contained only, tent camping or Holiday Parks. It also offers information on nearby walks and activities.

What to know before Freedom Camping

There are four things every traveller should know before hitting the road, according to Tourism New Zealand.

1. Know the local rules

Travellers should brush up on the rules and regulations of both the local council and the Department of Conservation land you camp on, as rules can differ depending on who is the guardian of the land.

2. Be aware of the fines

Freedom camping can get pretty expensive if you’re caught breaking a rule; as fines can cost up to $1000.

3. Understand what a self-contained vehicle is

When scrolling a map or driving around, you’ll quickly notice many camping spots are only suitable for ‘self-contained vehicles’.

According to the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association: “a certified self-contained vehicle meets the ablutionary and sanitary needs of the occupants for a minimum of three days, without requiring any external services or discharging waste.”

Simply put, if your vehicle doesn’t have a toilet that could keep you sorted for three days, it’s not self-contained.

4. Follow the Tiaki Promise

Whether you’re freedom camping or just visiting the beach, everyone should know and follow the Tiaki Promise; a commitment focused on caring for Aotearoa. Those who follow the Tiaki Promise do all they can to travel safely and lightly, care for the environment around them and respect the culture.