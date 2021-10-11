Inside Wes Anderson's luxury Pullman train carriage designed by filmmaker

Wes Anderson, filmmaker and train enthusiast, has redesigned the interior of a Pullman Cygnus carriage. Photo / Supplied, Belmond

Rails run through direct Wes Anderson's films like the Grand Central of a European capital, so his latest project to redesign the interiors of a Pullman rail carriage is a match made in travel cinema heaven.

Movie fans can soon book a ticket to ride on the 1950s carriage with a unique Wes Anderson twist.

From his railway adventure The Darjeeling Limited (2007) to The Grand Hotel Budapest (2014), trains are the perfect mode of transport to transition between the meticulously art directed scenes.

Cygnus: The theme of silver swan follow passengers around Wes Anderson's carriage. Photo / Supplied, Belmond

The 1950s Cygnus silver swan themed carriage is pleasingly symmetrical. With a kaleidoscope of retro patterns and polished walnut panelling - there is a LOT going on in the pink and raw umber upholstery.

However, there's plenty of vintage charm retained in the silver Cygnet fittings.

In a private first-class dining compartment you will find a very literal silver-plated swan and panels of carved, wooden seascapes.

If the Hotel Budapest was put on wheels, this might be the closest thing.

Pullman have their own share of silver screen credits.

Operators of the Venice-Simplon Orient-Express, the famous carriages have appeared in countless film-remakes of the Agatha Christie whodunnit.

The Silver Swan theme: Wes Anderson's Pullman England Carriage. Photo / Supplied, Belmond

Hopefully, there will be less drama for passengers aboard the Wes Anderson Express.

The director is obviously loco for locomotives. He spent months hand-decorating a Bengal Lancer train for The Darjeeling Express, before sending it through India's Thar Desert from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer.

"I love trains! I have often had the chance to invent train compartments and carriages in my movies, so I was immediately pleased to say 'yes' to this real-life opportunity," said Anderson in a statement.

Wes Anderson Express: Cinephiles and Trainspotters will be able to book trips from December. Photo / Supplied, Belmond

The director was "very eager to make something new while also participating in the process of preservation which accompanies all the classic Belmond train projects. They are keeping something special alive, igniting this endangered species of travel into a new golden era."

The Darjeeling Limited: Wes Anderson 'loves trains'. Photo / Screenshot

Cinemaphiles and trainspotters will be able to book Poirot-inspired murder mystery lunches aboard the Cygnus. Or just enjoy a whimsical journey through south England and Wales on the tracks between London and Cardiff.

The train's first voyage will be on Wednesday, 13 October 13, carrying cast and guests to the theatrical premiere of Wes Anderson's new film, The French Dispatch. Tickets begin at £400 (about $790) per person in the open dining car and £1800 (or about $3,530) for a coupé compartment, which seats up to 4 guests.