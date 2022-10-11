Love Island UK star Dami Hope found himself stuck on a flight full of raucous partying. Video / @damihope

A group of young influencers and content creators were captured throwing a booze-filled party on a flight to Ibiza on Saturday.

The video was posted by Dami Hope, a reality television star from Love Island UK. After allegedly gaining more than 3 million views, it was mysteriously deleted.

Hope and his girlfriend Indiyah Polack were on the Ryanair flight bound for Ibiza along with several influencers and TikTok creators. The group was allegedly being flown to the island by Spotify to attend events and parties.

However, passengers decided to start the celebrations while in the air according to the video. Individuals can be seen drinking Jack Daniels from the bottle and jumping on the plane seats.

"I thought I was just on a normal flight" read a caption over the video of the flight departing. A passenger is shown saying 'no chance' to the camera.

The footage cuts to after takeoff when people start standing on the plane and passing around a bottle of Jack Daniels.

Joe and George Baggzelini, brothers known for creating viral TikTok videos, were shown jumping up and down, while content creator Husnain Asif was filmed swinging from chair heads with a Spotify-branded headrest cover wrapped around his neck.

Eventually, a small mosh pit was created, as passengers jumped, hollered and (of course), filmed themselves.

A flight attendant walks towards the group, shaking a bottle of alcohol, with the video text suggesting "even the flight attendant caught a vibe". She was then shown handing out small bottles with a passenger's arm around her.

The rowdy fun took a more concerning turn when Husnain was recorded yelling, "if you wanna blow up the plane say oi oi oi".

Between the chaos, Dami filmed himself "trying to get a lil kiss" of his girlfriend.

After racking up millions of views, the video has since been deleted.