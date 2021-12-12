I'm a frequent flyer and here's why you should always board the plane first

While it might be tempting to board a plane after the initial rush, there's one main reason why you should always be at the front of the line. Photo / Getty Images

While it might be tempting to board a plane after the initial rush, there's one main reason why you should always be at the front of the line. Photo / Getty Images

Often people avoid being first on the plane.

The feeling of sitting in a cramped seat for any longer than you have to is enough to put yourself at the back of the boarding queue.

But a frequent flier has revealed why boarding the plane first will save you time in the long run.

And it's all to do with your hand luggage and how easy it is to access.

Ashwin S Krishnan took to question and answer site Quora to share his advice.

He wrote: "If you are flying economy/coach and have cabin luggage, gauge how crowded the flight is going to be.

"If you expect a full flight, try to board earlier – this will improve your chances to get cabin space for your luggage over your designated seat.

"Having to place your cabin luggage behind your seat or checking it in leads to a significant time loss."

Despite the good advice, not everyone is convinced.

One travel expert noted that some people pay to be able to board the plane last.

Travel blogger Gilbert Ott said VIP and celebrity passengers prefer to board planes last.

On his website God Save The Points, he wrote: "A true 'A-lister' magically appears, and the aircraft door practically closes behind them, on command, and the words, 'Cabin crew, boarding complete' comes over the loudspeaker."

As for travelling with kids, TV host Samantha Brown said it's good to queue with everyone else and take your time.

She said this allows the children to burn off a little more energy plus avoids them getting bored sitting in their seats, waiting for everyone else to board.