Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Ideas for your next Europe holiday: A life-changing hike from Germany to Italy

By Rose Jacobs
8 mins to read
Ideas for your next Europe holiday could include a life-changing hike from Germany to Italy. Photo / Rose Jacob

Ideas for your next Europe holiday could include a life-changing hike from Germany to Italy. Photo / Rose Jacob

A hike into the unknown, across 600km and multiple countries proves to be life-changing for Rose Jacobs, a 40-something-year-old single mum who never knew she had it in her

“Come and do The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel