Taking a cruise is a great way to see Iceland. Photo / Ursula Drake; Unsplash

A cruise around Iceland takes in the country’s coastal towns, cascading waterfalls, pristine fjords and wildlife ranging from puffins to whales, writes Tiana Templeman.

Our seven-night Iceland cruise adventure begins with a bang – literally – when an earthquake wakes up a nearby volcano on our first night in Reykjavik. It’s a dramatic start to our “Iceland’s Natural Beauty” cruise which starts with an overnight stay on our ship docked in Iceland’s capital.

With at least one complimentary guided excursion available at every port, our immersive itinerary circumnavigates the entire country and packs plenty of wildlife wonders, active adventures and stunning scenery into a short amount of time.

And waterfalls. So. Many. Waterfalls. At the port of ĺsafjördur our guide hands us cups of ice-cold water from the falls that’s said to grant everyone who drinks it 10 years of good luck. On another afternoon, a waterfall across from where our ship is docked grows bigger and bigger as snow melts under the summer sun and water tumbles down the cliff. Faxi Waterfall shimmers in the sun, and the famous Gullfoss Waterfall thunders so loudly that we can barely make ourselves heard above the sound of the water.

Faxi Waterfall shimmers in the sun in Iceland. Photo / Tiana Templeman

While the landscape is almost devoid of trees, it’s vibrant and colourful during summer when the sun shines almost 24 hours a day. Purple lupine flowers imported from Alaska to hold the crumbly volcanic soil together with their strong root system create a purple carpet across the landscape and the perfect foreground for photos of the lava fields and dramatic scenery at Thingvellir National Park.

At Námaskard, jet-black mud pools bubble like a demon’s cauldron and the lunar-like landscape pops with myriad shades of orange and shimmering pearlescent white. There are designated paths but little else to protect everyone walking across the geothermal area’s barren plains, which are wild and wickedly beautiful.

Strolling through the geothermal wonders at Námaskard. Photo / Tiana Templeman

It’s impossible not to be awed by the sheer power of nature on display in Iceland, and the almost casual acceptance of it by the locals. It’s simply a part of life for those who live here. Speaking of the locals, while there’s no denying the thundering waterfalls, steaming craters, and dramatic scenery are impressive, it’s the people who call Iceland home who make our cruise truly memorable. They are generous when it comes to welcoming visitors and providing an insight into what life is like here.

In the tiny town of ĺsafjördur, we meet a student from the local university who tells us stories about living in a remote coastal town. There are picnics with friends as the northern lights flash across the sky and most people sing or play an instrument (or both) so everyone gets together at the community hall for jam sessions. It’s not unusual for the entire town to turn up during the winter months when the nights are long and the residents are often snowed in.

The diversions for cruise passengers also involve plenty of music, with live entertainment each evening in the bars and theatre, and shore excursions featuring performances by local musicians. Iceland can be an expensive country to visit so these complimentary daily excursions offered by Viking Ocean Cruises are especially welcome on this itinerary, and make our holiday budget go further.

However, despite the cost, we still can’t resist booking two “must do” for-a-fee experiences through the ship. The Northern Iceland’s Natural Treasures excursion doesn’t live up to expectations due to a lacklustre guide, but the RIB boating adventure around the base of a glacier is one of the best ship excursions we’ve ever done.

The drive from the port is packed with sweeping views and after an hour or so we can see the glacier glinting in the distance, as if it’s almost daring us to come closer. As soon as we reach the car park, everyone hurries to pull on waterproof jackets and life vests and races down to the Zodiacs which take us out into the ice-blue water to gaze up at one of Europe’s largest glaciers.

Zodiacs take passengers into water to gaze up at glaciers. Photo / Tiana Templeman

After making sure we’re hanging on to our cameras, our guide manoeuvres the boat to the best spot for taking photos of the jagged icy wall, keeping a safe distance from the glacier in case it calves while we are there. In between willing a chunk of ice to break off and watching shimmering blue icebergs float past, we take turns sitting at the front of the boat and snap photos of each other beaming at the camera.

Our last port day is Heimaey in The Westman Islands, home to the world’s largest puffin colony and only accessible by sea. We cruise past cliffs where puffins are nesting during breakfast, watch the tiny birds zoom past from our balcony and go on a puffin spotting tour. However, it’s not the puffins who provide the most spectacular wildlife moment of the day.

Heimaey in The Westman Islands, is home to the world’s largest puffin colony and is only accessible by sea. Photo / Getty Images

As passengers gather in the Explorer’s Lounge for the cocktail hour on the final night of our cruise, a whale surfaces in front of Viking Star and waves its tail in the air like it’s bidding us farewell. It is a fitting finale to what’s been a wildlife and wonder-packed week in Iceland.

Checklist

Viking Ocean Cruises offers a number of Iceland itineraries, ranging from 8 to 36 days. Various airlines including Air New Zealand, Lufthansa, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly to Iceland’s Keflavík International Airport with two stops en route.

Details

vikingcruises.com.au

