Enjoy a European cruise departing from the UK. Photo / Getty Images

See the best of Britain with a side order of Spanish tapas, Portuguese tarts and a glass of wine from France on these itineraries departing from the UK, writes Tiana Templeman.

Ambassador Cruise Line | Easter British Isles Discovery

Ambassador Cruise Line is a British cruise line that launched last year and offers a traditional cruise experience aimed at local travellers aged over 50. Departures are available from various UK ports, but it’s hard to go past this 12-night round-trip cruise from Tilbury in London that explores the British Isles during Easter next year. Spend the day in Lerwick in the Shetland Isles, where you’ll find the famous ponies of the same name, and Kirkwall in the Orkney Isles, which has one of Scotland’s most beautiful high streets. An overnight stay in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis allows time to explore the island’s dramatic coastline and see the Standing Stones of Callanish, which predate Stonehenge and are equally impressive (not to mention less crowded). From $2425 pp. ambassadorcruiseline.com

Cunard | Iceland and British Isles

Can’t decide whether to explore Iceland or the British Isles? On this 14-night round-trip cruise from Southampton on Cunard’s Queen Anne, you can do both. Visit Inverness, where you’ll find Loch Ness and famous whisky distilleries, and spend a day at Kirkwall in Scotland exploring Norse heritage sites. After two relaxing sea days, an overnight stay in Reykjavik allows time to soak in the Blue Lagoon, explore the city’s old town or take a day trip along the famous Golden Circle route. From here, you’ll travel to Akureyri, a jumping-off point for some of Iceland’s most famous sights, like the spectacular Godafoss Waterfall and bubbling volcanic mud and steaming pools at Namaskard. There’s a stop in Greenock, the gateway port for exploring the city of Glasgow, before your ship returns to Southampton. From $3750 pp. cunard.com

Grill Suite onboard Cunard's Queen Anne. Photo / Cunard

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines | Wildlife and Traditions of the Scottish Isles

Sailing round-trip from Rosyth in Scotland on the line’s 1350-passenger flagship, Balmoral, you’ll be joined by a team from Orca, an organisation dedicated to the study and protection of porpoises, whales, and dolphins in UK and European waters, on this eight-night wildlife focused cruise. As you depart Lerwick and sail past the famous lighthouse at Scotland’s Sumburgh Head, keep an eye out for porpoises on the way to Kirkwall. You’ll also spend the day in the town of Portree on the Isle of Skye, a picturesque port surrounded by rocky cliffs where you can spot sea eagles soaring over the ocean along the coast. However, the most exciting thing you’re likely to lay eyes on at this time of year is minke whales, which are regularly sighted off the Isle of Skye between May and October. From $2610 pp. fredolsencruises.com

Join Orca, an organisation dedicated to the protection of porpoises, whales, and dolphins with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines. Photo / Fred Olsen Cruise Lines

Royal Caribbean | Discover the Canaries

On this 12-night round-trip cruise from Southampton, you’ll explore the Canary Islands, which are about 1500km off the coast of mainland Spain. Highlights include Lanzarote - is famous for its sandy shores and award-winning wines - and Gran Canaria, which has everything from sand dunes, rugged mountains and swimming beaches, to atmospheric restaurants and shopping opportunities in the capital of Las Palmas. You’ll also spend the day in Tenerife, the largest of the Canaries’ seven main islands, plus Lisbon and Madeira in Portugal. There’s plenty to keep you entertained on board your ship, Anthem of the Seas, with the chance to go skydiving at sea and view the Canaries’ picturesque ports from the North Star as you sail to your next destination. From $2240 pp. royalcaribbean.com

Sail to the Canaries’ picturesque ports aboard Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. Photo / Royal Caribbean

Magna Carta | Classic England Cruise

More like a luxurious floating country hotel than a barge, Magna Carta accommodates just eight passengers in spacious suites with the services of an expert crew and an onboard chef. After an overnight stay moored outside Hampton Court, you’ll spend six nights meandering through the past and present, stopping off at the historic cities, old-world villages and stately homes that line the Thames River. Explore the royal seats of Windsor Castle and Hampton Court Palace on specially guided tours and enjoy a tour of Cliveden House. Other stops include visiting the rowing regatta town of Henley-on-Thames and docking to explore Oxford’s university colleges. Throughout the cruise, there are plenty of quintessentially pretty English river views to enjoy. From $8925 pp. magna-carta.co.uk

Magna Carta accommodates just eight passengers in spacious suites. Photo / Magna Carta

P&O Cruises (UK) | Mediterranean

Cruise from Southampton for a 14-night round-trip cruise around the Mediterranean with a focus on Spain. This cruise is a special one as the line’s wine expert, Olly Smith, and Spanish celebrity chef, Jose Pizarro, will be on board to strut their stuff. Itinerary highlights include calls at Cadiz, La Coruna and Valencia, and an overnight stay at Barcelona, which is famous for its lively drinking and dining scene. You’ll also say “Bonjour” to France with a day in Marseille. Outdoor facilities like rope walks, mini-golf, sports courts and swimming pools appeal to all ages, and there are more than a dozen drinking and dining venues onboard. This ship also features the line’s new SkyDome, which has a pool and a stage for aerial performances. From $2000 pp. pocruises.com