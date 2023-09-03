Spring into summer with 12 South Pacific cruises. Photo / Supplied

Say goodbye to winter and start planning for sunshine with 12 cruises in NZ, Australia and the South Pacific, writes Tiana Templeman.

Virgin Voyages | Resilient Pacific New Year’s Ahoy

Say “Ahoy!” to the new year on board Resilient Lady on a 14-night cruise from Melbourne to Auckland, with overnight stays in Hobart and Sydney. You’ll also visit local ports such as Picton and Napier on your way to the New Zealand capital. There are five sea days for making the most of the ship’s 20 included dining options, with menus designed by Michelin-starred chefs. The Virgin Voyages cruise experience is all about maximum fun with big theatre shows, lounges and bars, and even an on-board tattoo parlour if you want to bring home a unique souvenir from your trip.

From NZ$5300 pp. Virginvoyages.com

Virgin Voyages feature an on-board tattoo parlour, if you want to return home with a unique souvenir. Photo / Virgin Voyages

Azamara Cruises | South Pacific Explorer Voyage

Beginning in the capital of French Polynesia, this 12-night South Pacific sailing departing Papeete takes you to some of the jewels of Tahiti, including the lush mountain landscapes of Raiatea, and an overnight stay in Bora Bora to explore this idyllic destination’s crystal clear waters and coral atolls. More island delights await you in Aitutaki in the Cook Islands where you’ll have an entire day to snorkel and soak up the sun. Add six days to relax at sea before Azamara Onward spends a day in the Bay of Islands and docks in Auckland, and you should arrive home feeling blissfully relaxed.

From NZ$3700 pp. Azamara.com

Azamara Quest is a boutique cruise ship with a maximum capacity of just 702 passengers. Photo / Supplied

Celebrity Cruises | Great Barrier Reef

Experience affordable luxury on board Celebrity Edge and take in its modern decor and cutting-edge design as you’re transported to the natural wonders of the Great Barrier Reef. This 11-night round-trip sailing departs from Sydney and travels up the Queensland coast, with stops at Port Douglas, Brisbane and tropical Airlie Beach where there are day trips to Whitehaven Beach and snorkel sites on offer. There’s also an overnight stay in Cairns, so you can make the most of this welcoming tourist town, with plenty of time to explore the islands, reefs and rainforests of Tropical North Queensland.

From NZ$2995 pp. Celebritycruises.com

Royal Caribbean | South Pacific

Boarding in Sydney, this eight-night round-trip South Pacific cruise visits Noumea and Mare in New Caledonia, and Lifou in the Loyalty Islands on Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas, which is sailing in our region for the first time this summer. If you have fond memories of Radiance of the Seas, which sailed in our region pre-Covid, this cruise will be especially appealing as Brilliance is the younger sibling of this much-loved ship. It also carries around half the number of passengers as Royal Caribbean’s locally based mega-ships, offering a change of pace and a more relaxing holiday.

From NZ$1550 pp. Royalcaribbean.com

Heritage Expeditions | Unseen Fiordland and Stewart Island

Discover New Zealand’s remote backyard on a round-trip cruise from Queenstown that spends five nights in and around Fiordland, where you’ll experience an in-depth exploration of wilderness areas that are only accessible by ship. Surround yourself with the waterfalls, rainforests, wildlife and Māori history that make this part of New Zealand so rewarding to visit, and venture to places most New Zealanders will never get to see. Taking you there is New Zealand-owned Heritage Expeditions ship Heritage Adventurer, a purpose-built vessel that comes with Zodiacs and nature guides to help you explore Fiordland’s hidden bays, coves and inlets.

From NZ$5486 pp. heritage-expeditions.com

P&O Cruises Australia | Tongan Discovery

It’s time to feel the touch of the sun and put your feet in the sand on this 10-night journey to Tonga and the South Pacific on P&O Cruises’ Pacific Explorer. This round-trip summer sojourn from Auckland to the South Pacific will have you enjoying two ports in both Tonga and Fiji, with five sea days for maximum recharge time and relaxing on the pool deck. Enjoy on-board dining at multiple free restaurants and entertainment provided by on-board and guest performers, and spend your port days exploring beaches, coral atolls and local markets.

From NZ$810 pp. Pocruises.co.nz

Viking Ocean Cruises | Australia, New Zealand & Indonesia

Spend an entire month enjoying the luxurious charms of Viking Orion on this epic 31-night itinerary with 18 tours, wine with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi, speciality dining and a whole lot more included in your fare. There’s a smorgasbord of adventures on offer in multiple ports in New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia, plus two days in Auckland before your cruise departs, making it easy to board the ship without the stress of wondering if you’re going to make it on time. Overnight port calls in Sydney and Darwin allow enough time for in-depth excursions beyond the city limits.

From NZ$17,895 pp. Vikingcruises.com.au

Pool view on Viking Ocean ships. Photo / Viking

Princess Cruises | Fiji & South Pacific

This cruise will have you swimming in the warm waters of Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia and soaking up the sunshine of the South Pacific. Step aboard Majestic Princess in Sydney for a 13-night round-trip cruise that includes a week of relaxing sea days and plenty of beaches to enjoy at destinations like Mystery Island, and Dravuni Island and Lautoka in Fiji. When you’re not exploring onshore, there are multiple restaurants, lounges and bars to enjoy on board the ship.

From NZ$1600 pp. Princess.com

Coral Expeditions | Wild Islands of South Australia

Discover pristine coastlines, stunning beaches and bays, and native fauna and flora on a 10-night small ship expedition voyage to South Australia. On this trip, the 120-passenger Coral Geographer will take you on an unforgettable journey to discover the South Australian coast. You’ll get to spots that are rarely visited by cruise ships, including a landing at remote Western River Cove on Kangaroo Island and Boston Island, which is home to more than 40 species of birds. Tours led by expert expedition guides and gourmet meals accompanied by local wines are included in your fare.

From NZ$7175 pp. Coralexpeditions.com

Norwegian Cruise Line | Australia: Brisbane, Cairns, Lombok & Darwin

Add a bookend stay in Sydney and Bali and squeeze maximum value out of your flights and your holiday with this 14-night cruise which ventures up the Queensland coast to Australia’s north and on to Indonesia. You’ll have an entire day in Brisbane, Cairns, Airlie Beach, Cooktown, Darwin and laid-back Lombok Island before your ship spends a night in Bali at the end of your cruise. The newly refurbished Norwegian Spirit has contemporary decor and no kids club, making it ideal for travellers who enjoy a laid-back cruise experience without loads of families and young kids on board.

From NZ$4700 pp. Ncl.com

The newly refurbished Norwegian Spirit has contemporary decor. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Line

Ponant | Tasmania Circumnavigation

Too much Tasmania is never enough on this nine-night sojourn on board Ponant’s boutique expedition ship, Le Laperouse. On this round-trip Tasmania circumnavigation voyage from Hobart, you’ll be indulged on every deck with fine dining restaurants, a spa and luxurious accommodation. Equipped with Zodiacs crewed by experienced naturalists and guides, this ship will take you to places where you can take a wildlife viewing trip, or you could do a food trail adventure on King Island, a drive along the Tamar Valley Art Trail, and a guided walk with wombat spotting on Maria Island.

From NZ$8995 pp. Ponant.com

Oceania Cruises | Bali to Sydney

This 20-night sailing departs from Bali and takes you down the Western Australian coastline, with a day in Broome and an overnight stay in Perth, then around the Great Australian Bight to Adelaide, Kangaroo Island, and on to Tasmania before the ship arrives in Sydney. On board Oceania Regatta, you’ll be treated to luxurious accommodation in a spacious stateroom, with fine-dining restaurants like Polo Grill and Toscana included in your fare, and upmarket bars where you can unwind with a drink and listen to live music.

From NZ$9615 pp. oceaniacruises.com



