Timaru District Council reworded a popular 1990s rap in order to warn drivers of the icy roads. Photo / Timaru District Council

Teach people how to drive safely on icy roads, but make it engaging.

It's a tough task but one Timaru District Council's communications team absolutely nailed with the help of American rapper Vanilla Ice K. Kennedy and DJ Earthquake.

As the weather turns and icy roads become a key risk, Timaru District Council took the 1990 banger by the musicians, "Ice Ice Baby", with a few key alterations.

"Ice Ice Maybe?" read a graphic posted to the council's Facebook page yesterday. However, it was the post copy was where the council employee in charge of their social media really let rip.

"Alright stop. Collaborate and listen," the post began, "Ice is back and the roads be glistenin'. Car will only grab a hold of it lightly', flow like a slip n slide daily and nightly."

The copy went on to rework the popular song's first verse and chorus, much to the delight of followers.

Timaru District Council delighted followers with a cheeky rap about icy roads. Photo / Facebook, Timaru District Council

"Flow like a slip n slide daily and nightly. Will you car stop? Yo, I don't know. Turn on your lights, be sure that you glo."

The post then broke into a revised chorus: "Ice ice Maybe? Van Killa Ice Ice Maybe? Car Spilla Ice Ice Maybe? Bike Flippa Ice Ice Maybe... too cold," before ending with some sage advice.

"The roads might be a bit icy over the next few days, don't be trippin yo, drive to the conditions."

Since posting on Thursday afternoon, it has received almost 460 reactions, 120 comments and 80 shares.

"Love it! I sung it In my head," wrote one user.

"Who ever wrote this needs a pay rise! This is awesome!!!" read another.

Many commented that it may have been embarrassing but sent the message. "OMG that was terrible!! But so terrible it was good."

Timaru District Council's social media representative seemed to take great joy in responding to many of the comments with comical gifs and pictures.

7 Tips for driving safely on icy roads

When it comes to how you can drive safely during the winter, Waka Kotahi had several pieces of advice.

1. Drive slower than usual. It only takes a moment to lose control when the roads are wet or icy.

2. Avoid sudden braking or turning movements which increase the chances of skidding.

3. Accelerate smoothly and slowly.

4. While travelling uphill, use your highest gear and when travelling downhill, change to your lowest gear.

5. If your vehicle doesn't have anti-skid braking systems, gently pump the brake pedal in short rapid bursts instead of pressing down hard, once.

6. Allow for extra travelling distance between the car in front as it takes longer to brake. Try doubling the two-second rule.

7. If you are driving in fog, rain or snow, drive with the headlights dipped.