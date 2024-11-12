Hofburg palace is arguably Vienna’s “must-see” attraction; the imperial palace is one of the largest palace complexes in the world. It houses several museums, charming courtyards, a silver collection, and even a Spanish Riding school.

Schonbrunn Palace and gardens would rival Versailles for beauty and grandeur, so it’s no surprise it was awarded Unesco World Heritage Site status in 1996. Allow half a day to see the palace, as it’s around 30 minutes from the city centre by public transport and the grand baroque interior and grounds are vast.

Vienna's Hofburg Palace is one of the largest palace complexes in the world. Photo / 123rf

Belvedere Palace was the former summer residence of Prince Eugene of Savoy. The two baroque palaces are separated by beautiful grounds, but the main attraction is the art galleries, home to Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss.

Vienna has more than 100 museums – it even has a dedicated Museums Quartier Wien, filled with art institutions, restaurants and cafes. Vienna offers a museum for every interest, from Sigmund Freud, to Beethoven, to Natural History.

If you only visit one, make it the Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien, which offers several museums in one. Its picture gallery boasts works by Raphael, Velazquez, Rubens, Rembrandt, and Titian. The Kunstkammer (or Chamber of Wonders) features over two thousand precious objects collected over the centuries by the Habsburg family. There’s also an Egyptian collection, Greek and Roman antiquities and a coin collection. From mummies to Old Masters, Kunsthistorisches will keep visitors entranced for hours.

Vienna’s Schonbrunn Palace is a Unesco World Heritage Site and rivals Versailles in beauty. Photo / 123rf

After meandering through museums, clear your head by climbing to the top of St Stephen’s Cathedral. The cathedral has been an emblem of the city for centuries, and the roof offers spectacular panoramas (as well as a close-up view of the spectacular tiled roof).

No visit to Vienna would be complete without a trip to the Vienna State Opera. Fans of ballet or opera can book one of the many performances, but it’s also possible to take a guided tour and marvel at the impressive auditorium, grand staircase and tea salon.

Foodies shouldn’t miss Vienna’s open-air market, Naschmarkt. Running between Karlsplatz and Kettenbruckengasse, its 120 market stands and restaurants offer everything from Viennese delicacies to Vietnamese spices. It’s the ideal place to taste your way around the city’s heritage.

Vienna has a great cafe culture, and there’s a myriad of charming spots to punctuate a stroll through the city. If you only sample one thing in Vienna, it has to be the chocolate cake. Or to be precise, its signature Sachertorte. It’s a dense chocolate sponge with a thin layer of apricot jam, topped with dark chocolate and served with unsweetened whipped cream. This dreamy dessert is served in cafes all over Vienna, but Hotel Sacher claims to hold the original recipe, dating back to 1832.

The iconic Sachertorte was invented in Vienna in 1832 and remains a city favourite. Photo / 123rf

Bratislava

Bratislava, capital city of Slovakia, is smaller and less famous than its neighbours. It may not be as vibrant as Vienna or as beautiful as Budapest, but it’s well worth spending a day or two here (depending on your travel connections) to experience its unique charm. Plus, as it’s only 70km from Vienna and 200km from Budapest, it’s an easy way to tick another European capital off your bucket list.

Bratislava is a compact city, making it easy to cover most attractions on foot. The exception is Devín Castle, located 10km west of the city. If you only have one day in Bratislava, I’d suggest spending your time in the old town seeing the main attractions, so you can meander through the charming cobbled streets at a more relaxed pace.

Bratislava is the only capital that borders two countries: Austria and Hungary. Photo / 123rf

The iconic Bratislava Castle is an ideal spot to orient yourself and enjoy great views across the city. From there, wander towards the striking green copper roof of Michael’s Gate, the entrance to the old town.

There you’ll find St Martin’s Cathedral, a 15th-century Gothic church and the Old Town Hall, home to the Bratislava City Museum. Visitors might want to explore the Primate’s Palace, an 18th-century classical palace that serves as the seat of the mayor of Bratislava.

Don’t miss Cumil, (man at work), one the most photographed statues in the city. You can find him on the corner of Panska Street.

Cumil, (man at work), one the most photographed statues in the city. Photo / Louise Slyth

Slightly further out of the city centre is the striking Blue Church as well as Grassalkovich Palace, the official residence of Slovakia’s President. When the president is in residence it’s possible to watch the changing of the guards in the front courtyard.

The Slavin Memorial was built in honour of the Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Bratislava in World War II. As well as being an eerie and moving tribute, it offers spectacular views over the city.

There are plenty of restaurants to dine after a busy day of sightseeing. If you’re keen to sample a traditional Slovakian dish, look for Bryndzove halusky, (potato dumplings topped with a soft sheep’s cheese and smoked bacon) or pivny syr (beer cheese). I sampled pivny syr at Bratislavsky Mestiansky Pivovar, a microbrewery in the old town. Yes, it’s a cheese made from beer … what’s not to like?

Pivny syr. Photo / Louise Slyth

Budapest

Beautiful Budapest has a kaleidoscopic charm, with something to excite or enchant every traveller. Whether you’re looking for picture-perfect castles, great nightlife or are keen to sample the famous thermal baths, Budapest has it all.

It’s a fantastic fusion of the two former cities of Buda and Pest, split across either side of the Danube. Three days will allow you to see the highlights.

The west side is home to the charms of Buda. Head to Castle Hill to see the Royal Palace, which is divided into three museums: the Hungarian National Gallery, Budapest History Museum and the National Library. You won’t have time to visit them all in a day, so choose wisely…

The highlight has to be the stunning seven towers of the ornately carved Fisherman’s Bastian, a Unesco world heritage site as part of the Buda Castle quarter.

From here, you can walk up Gellert Hill to visit the Liberty Monument, with panoramic views across Budapest.

Due to its 120 geothermal springs, Budapest is famous for its thermal baths. Gellert and Rudas Thermal Baths are on the Buda side of the river. The famous Szechenyi Baths are on the Pest side. Each has different offerings and price points, so it’s worth doing your research and booking ahead.

The iconic Hungarian Parliament dominates the Pest side of the river. It’s possible to visit the inner chambers of this Unesco site by booking ahead online (there are limited tickets available on the day). The building is striking when lit up at night and some of the best views can be found from nearby Chain Bridge, one of the city’s most famous bridges.

Budapest has 120 geothermal springs, making it a city famous for its thermal baths. Photo / 123rf

Also on the Pest side is St Stephen’s Basilica, a must-visit church in the city. It’s worth climbing the tower just for the 360-degree views.

If you’re feeling peckish, head to Central Market Hall. Established in 1897 and set over three floors, it’s a labyrinth of stalls brimming with fresh local delicacies. Those keen to try Hungary’s most famous dish gulyas (better known as goulash) can sample it here.

Budapest has a lively nightlife scene and its ruin bars are world-famous. The pubs are set up in previously abandoned buildings and are full of mismatched furniture, strange art and reclaimed junk.

Szimpla Kert, one of the oldest and biggest, is a great starting point for any ruinous bar crawl. Or, to end your European odyssey on a high, visit the 360 bar, where you can sip a cocktail and enjoy the spectacular skyline one last time in a heated igloo.

Nine days, three cities, one trip to remember.